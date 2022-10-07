MARRIAGE LICENSES
September 2, 2022
MARRIAGE LICENSES
September 2, 2022
Andrew Jacob Kingery, 24, Sheldon, Iowa to Courtney Lynn Stiens, 24, Sheldon, Iowa
September 6, 2022
Paul Hanson Ware, 44, Maryville to Amber Nicole Randle, 39, Maryville
Brayden Sylvester Welch, 22, Parnell to Kayla Dawn Schmitz, 23, Conception Junction
Edward Allen Wiese, 67, Maryville to Teresa Lynn Janssen, 59, Maryville
James Richard Carter, 26, Maryville to Haley Kate Ballanger, 26, Maryville
September 9, 2022
Menno C. Borntreger, 19, Elmo to Susanna D. Borntreger, 22, Elmo
Lane Joseph Brammer, 26, Clarinda, Iowa to Kaitlyn Nicole Grider, 23, Clarinda, Iowa
Wyatt Lynch Jackson, 24, Bedford, Iowa to Payton Rylee Jobe, 24, Bedford, Iowa
September 15, 2022
Nathaniel Delainey Eddy, 36, Elmo to Tiffany Marie Twyman, 38, Elmo
September 16, 2022
Caleb Andrew Money, 29, Clearmont to Kammi Marie Frueh, 25, Clearmont
Mitchell Wayne Carroll, 22, Maryville to Kiera Dawn Greer, 21, Maryville
September 21, 2022
Hunter Cole Stufflebean, 24, Maryville to Jessica Ann Nelson, 24, Maryville
Benjamin Paul Luna, 29, Maryville to Mara Elizabeth Veasey, 27, Maryville
Kentan Eugene Yount, 44, Maryville to Stephanie Lynn Campbell, 44, Maryville
September 23, 2022
Clinton Bryce Griffith, 31, Shenandoah, Iowa to Hunter Marie Ziph, 26, Shenandoah, Iowa
September 26, 2022
Kellan Jeffrey Farnan, 30, Guilford to Madison Kay Browning, 31, Guilford
Chance Robert Hermelink, 22, Overland Park, Kansas to Meghan Jennifer Dahlhauser, 22, Overland Park, Kansas
September 27, 2022
David Stephen Beaderstadt, Jr., 22, Lenexa, Kansas to Alissa Nichole Nelson, 22, Lenexa, Kansas
September 28, 2022
Coleman James Dailey, 26, Maryville to Jacee Marie Devaul, 28, Maryville
