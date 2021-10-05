MUNICIPAL COURT
September 14
Clayton D. Peters, Savannah, Minor in possession, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anthony S. Daleske, Redding, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, suspended imposition of sentence, six months unsupervised probation
Michael Hull, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100
Logan J. Zimmerman, Disorderly conduct; Resisting arrest; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Reagan O. Smith, Bennington, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Quinten S. Rice, Blue Springs, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Luke A. Poppino, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $50; Failure to appear, $100
Markus D. Shepard, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, $500; Failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $100
Hailyn M. Park, Hamilton, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Halle J. S. Gibbs, Olathe, Kansas, Littering, $200; Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Daniel J. Chinn, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Jordan M. Williams, Blue Springs, Failed to register motor vehicle; Failure to appear X2, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Brendon P. Aldrich, Maryville, Misc. ordinance violation, $200
Jade M. Embley, Mary-ville, Shoplifting, $300
Kaleb J. Richter, Atlantic, Iowa, Failure to appear, $10
Merle D. Davis, Newport, North Carolina, Defective equipment, $250
Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Expired driver’s license, $50
William T. Peteren, Braddyville, Iowa, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
James S. Barton IV, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, $250
Matthew L. Booth, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Daniel P. Sawtelle, Kansas City, equipment, $191.50
September 21
Jordan E. Brady, Maryville, Defective equipment, $50
Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tucker R. Atwood, Lee’s Summit, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200
Dakota J. McMahon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $200
Tyler T. Storm, Maryville, Failure to appear; Failure to obey traffic control device, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Me’Aunie T. Reed, St. Louis County, Littering, $500
Scott A. David, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kendal E. Marsh, California, Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Failure to appear, $300
Randi S. Rogers, Maryville, Animal at large, $100; Animal at large, $100; Vicious animal x2; Suspended imposition of sentence, six months unsupervised probation
Jacqueline P. Powell, Maryville, Vicious animal; Misc. animal violation; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lincoln T. Pope, Pickering, Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Landon G. Allen, Ravenwood, Defective equipment, $200; Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Shyann A. Williams, Maryville, Failure to appear, $100
Alyna M. Thibault, Blue Springs, Defective equipment, $191.50
Bailey C. Schmidt, Failed to yield, $125
Payton A. Schieffer, Maryville, Failure to appear, $100; Failed to register vehicle, $75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $200
Lexus A. M. Brown, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Tyler C. Halley, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Ronda Brown, Burlington Jct., Defective equipment, $50
Kathryn E. Strickland, Maryville, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Mason R. Edwards, Savannah, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Ara L. Hubbard, Breckenridge, Failed to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Failed to register motor vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nathan W. Pointer, Grant City, Failed to display, fasten front, back license plate to motor vehicle, trailer, $100; Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Fredos Y. Flores, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Joshua L. Hunolt, Shelbyville, Defective equipment, $310
Jarrett A. Partridge, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $100; Fail to obey lawful order, $250; Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, $200
Branden R. Peaches, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $100
Zayne K. Swope, Grant City, Misc. moving violation, $75; Resisting arrest, $300; Minor in possession, $200; Open container, $100
Danielle L. Johnson, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tyler D. Marriott, Maryville, Failure to appear, $56
Steven L. Germann, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Sara L. Hubbard, Worth, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gannon M. Brody, Lee’s Summit, Display, possess fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, altered driver’s license, $200