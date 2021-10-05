MUNICIPAL COURT

September 14

Clayton D. Peters, Savannah, Minor in possession, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Anthony S. Daleske, Redding, Iowa, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, suspended imposition of sentence, six months unsupervised probation

Michael Hull, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $100

Logan J. Zimmerman, Disorderly conduct; Resisting arrest; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Reagan O. Smith, Bennington, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Quinten S. Rice, Blue Springs, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Luke A. Poppino, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $50; Failure to appear, $100

Markus D. Shepard, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, $500; Failure to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $100

Hailyn M. Park, Hamilton, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Halle J. S. Gibbs, Olathe, Kansas, Littering, $200; Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Daniel J. Chinn, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500

Jordan M. Williams, Blue Springs, Failed to register motor vehicle; Failure to appear X2, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Brendon P. Aldrich, Maryville, Misc. ordinance violation, $200

Jade M. Embley, Mary-ville, Shoplifting, $300

Kaleb J. Richter, Atlantic, Iowa, Failure to appear, $10

Merle D. Davis, Newport, North Carolina, Defective equipment, $250

Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Expired driver’s license, $50

William T. Peteren, Braddyville, Iowa, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

James S. Barton IV, Maryville, Possession of marijuana, $250

Matthew L. Booth, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Daniel P. Sawtelle, Kansas City, equipment, $191.50

September 21

Jordan E. Brady, Maryville, Defective equipment, $50

Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tucker R. Atwood, Lee’s Summit, Minor in possession, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $200

Dakota J. McMahon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $200

Tyler T. Storm, Maryville, Failure to appear; Failure to obey traffic control device, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Me’Aunie T. Reed, St. Louis County, Littering, $500

Scott A. David, Maryville, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kendal E. Marsh, California, Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Failure to appear, $300

Randi S. Rogers, Maryville, Animal at large, $100; Animal at large, $100; Vicious animal x2; Suspended imposition of sentence, six months unsupervised probation

Jacqueline P. Powell, Maryville, Vicious animal; Misc. animal violation; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Lincoln T. Pope, Pickering, Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500

Landon G. Allen, Ravenwood, Defective equipment, $200; Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Shyann A. Williams, Maryville, Failure to appear, $100

Alyna M. Thibault, Blue Springs, Defective equipment, $191.50

Bailey C. Schmidt, Failed to yield, $125

Payton A. Schieffer, Maryville, Failure to appear, $100; Failed to register vehicle, $75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $200

Lexus A. M. Brown, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Tyler C. Halley, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Ronda Brown, Burlington Jct., Defective equipment, $50

Kathryn E. Strickland, Maryville, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Mason R. Edwards, Savannah, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Ara L. Hubbard, Breckenridge, Failed to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Alexander R. Cornine, Maryville, Failed to register motor vehicle; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Nathan W. Pointer, Grant City, Failed to display, fasten front, back license plate to motor vehicle, trailer, $100; Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation

Fredos Y. Flores, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Joshua L. Hunolt, Shelbyville, Defective equipment, $310

Jarrett A. Partridge, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $100; Fail to obey lawful order, $250; Minor visibly intoxicated, .02 or more BAC, Suspended imposition of sentence, $200

Branden R. Peaches, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $100

Zayne K. Swope, Grant City, Misc. moving violation, $75; Resisting arrest, $300; Minor in possession, $200; Open container, $100

Danielle L. Johnson, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Possession of marijuana; Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Tyler D. Marriott, Maryville, Failure to appear, $56

Steven L. Germann, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125

Sara L. Hubbard, Worth, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Gannon M. Brody, Lee’s Summit, Display, possess fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, altered driver’s license, $200

 

