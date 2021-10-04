COURT NEWS
September 15
Judge Robert Rice
Pamela R. Abel, Greenfield, Iowa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sai Manideep Allu, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Bailey A. Arban, Peru, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Justin B. Armes, Elwood, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
David A. Bayer, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kenneth F. Beach, Irving, Texas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Howard A. Carlisle, Tarkio, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Suspended imposition of sentence, two-years probation
Carrie L. Collins, Mary-ville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Parker A. Cox, Blue Springs, Speeding, 16-19, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Christine J. Dougherty, Hollister, California, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Logan D. Eckstein, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Coleman A. Fenton, Bourne, Massachusetts, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Teresa G. Finley, Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Dezirae S. Fuqua, Rich Hill, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Penny L. George, Mary-ville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Desmond D. Green, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sherry D. Harper, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Destiny D. Jacobsen, Atlantic, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nicole M. Johnson, Yakima, Washington, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Clayton J. Judd, Ravenwood, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation
Shanna L. Kenworthy, Des Moines, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Marvin L.G. Lee, Phoenix, Arizona, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bethany S. Long, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Harley D. Means, Greenfield, Iowa, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300
Cathy M. Meyers, Exira, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Erik L. Mitchell, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Angela D. Morgan, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Driver fail to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted, fastened restraint, $10
Jonah C. Murphy, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Montana J. Padilla, Italy, Texas, Driving while intoxicated, prior; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Clarissa D. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10
Anisa M. Roy, Penns Grove, New Jersey, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Ross S. Rutherford, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Payton A. Schieffer, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Deborah J. Snider, Skidmore, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Zakery T. Solomon, Elwood, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Christy L. St. Clair, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over Failure to appear, warrant issued
Stephen E. Stevens, Hopkins, Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bryce A. Stratton, St. Joseph, Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Leo H. Thompson, Whitehall, Arkansas, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Aaron M. Volkmar, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kayla C. Watkins, Liberty, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jacob D. Weathersby, Tomball, Texas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kelli J. Wiederholt, Conception Jct., , Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $224
Brian L. Wilson, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Lane C. Woods, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10
Derek M. Wray, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Montana K. Martin, Rock Port, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224
Zachary E. Copeland, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Chessy L. Fahey, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Ethan J. Claycomb, Bethany, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Jeremy J. Pratt, Plano, Texas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Bailey A. Owens, Strafford, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Nicholas S.R. Crets, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Samuel L. Hummel, Corning, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Bradie J. Demott, Grant City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Aaron M. Ross, Ada, Oklahoma, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Alex J. Karr, Barnard, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Kadi L. Kneib, Raymore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Chandra B. Tata, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Nyjel P. White, Columbia, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Skyler D. Hopper, Auburn, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kennedy M. Galanakis, Grant City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Amanda R. Wirth, Stanberry, Failed to affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, $50.50
Leon Lucky Jr., Dallas, Georgia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Breckyn E. Ban, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Nickolas G. Groumoutis, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Sai V. R. Tadiparthi, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Michael K. Rosenbohm, Graham, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Anthony S. Cameron, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Blake C. Kelly, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Dianna L. Bennett, Tarkio, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Arlena D. Evans, Graham, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50