COURT NEWS

September 15

Judge Robert Rice

Pamela R. Abel, Greenfield, Iowa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense; Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sai Manideep Allu, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Bailey A. Arban, Peru, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Justin B. Armes, Elwood, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

David A. Bayer, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kenneth F. Beach, Irving, Texas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Howard A. Carlisle, Tarkio, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Suspended imposition of sentence, two-years probation

Carrie L. Collins, Mary-ville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Parker A. Cox, Blue Springs, Speeding, 16-19, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Christine J. Dougherty, Hollister, California, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Logan D. Eckstein, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Coleman A. Fenton, Bourne, Massachusetts, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Teresa G. Finley, Ravenwood, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license; Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Dezirae S. Fuqua, Rich Hill, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Penny L. George, Mary-ville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Desmond D. Green, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sherry D. Harper, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Destiny D. Jacobsen, Atlantic, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Nicole M. Johnson, Yakima, Washington, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Clayton J. Judd, Ravenwood, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months probation

Shanna L. Kenworthy, Des Moines, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Marvin L.G. Lee, Phoenix, Arizona, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Bethany S. Long, Lee’s Summit, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Harley D. Means, Greenfield, Iowa, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $300

Cathy M. Meyers, Exira, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50

Erik L. Mitchell, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Angela D. Morgan, Creston, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Michael W. Moyer, Pickering, Driver fail to secure child less than 16 years old in properly adjusted, fastened restraint, $10

Jonah C. Murphy, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50

Montana J. Padilla, Italy, Texas, Driving while intoxicated, prior; Fail to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Clarissa D. Reynolds, St. Joseph, Seat belt violation, $10

Anisa M. Roy, Penns Grove, New Jersey, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Ross S. Rutherford, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10

Payton A. Schieffer, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Deborah J. Snider, Skidmore, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Zakery T. Solomon, Elwood, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Christy L. St. Clair, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over Failure to appear, warrant issued

Stephen E. Stevens, Hopkins, Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Bryce A. Stratton, St. Joseph, Failure to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Leo H. Thompson, Whitehall, Arkansas, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility; Speeding, 11-15 mph over; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Aaron M. Volkmar, Bedford, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kayla C. Watkins, Liberty, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jacob D. Weathersby, Tomball, Texas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kelli J. Wiederholt, Conception Jct., , Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $224

Brian L. Wilson, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Lane C. Woods, Skidmore, Seat belt violation, $10

Derek M. Wray, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Montana K. Martin, Rock Port, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $224

Zachary E. Copeland, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Chessy L. Fahey, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Ethan J. Claycomb, Bethany, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Jeremy J. Pratt, Plano, Texas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Bailey A. Owens, Strafford, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Nicholas S.R. Crets, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Samuel L. Hummel, Corning, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Bradie J. Demott, Grant City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Aaron M. Ross, Ada, Oklahoma, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Alex J. Karr, Barnard, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Kadi L. Kneib, Raymore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Chandra B. Tata, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Nyjel P. White, Columbia, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Skyler D. Hopper, Auburn, Nebraska, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kennedy M. Galanakis, Grant City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Amanda R. Wirth, Stanberry, Failed to affix, fasten to or maintain motor vehicle, trailer plates, $50.50

Leon Lucky Jr., Dallas, Georgia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Breckyn E. Ban, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Nickolas G. Groumoutis, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Sai V. R. Tadiparthi, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Michael K. Rosenbohm, Graham, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Anthony S. Cameron, Grant City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Blake C. Kelly, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Dianna L. Bennett, Tarkio, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Arlena D. Evans, Graham, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

 

