MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
September 17
September 17
September 17
10:25 a.m. – Carl D. Colville, 62, Ravenwood – Driving while intoxicated; Fail to yield to emergency vehicle; Careless and imprudent
September 20
9:57 p.m. – Jordan A. Roberts, 24, Kansas City – Boone County warrant, Driving while suspended
September 23
7:56 a.m. – Clayton D. Griffith, 23, Wathena, Kansas – Felony resisting arrest; No valid driver’s license; Speeding; Failure to drive on right half of roadway causing immediate risk of crash
September 24
1:03 a.m. – Jon S. shell, 51, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated. Aggravated offender; Driving while revoked; Failure to signal
