MUNICIPAL COURT
October 20
Lane Burch, Kansas City, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Disorderly conduct, $200
Hollea J. Boles, Clarksdale, Failure to appear, $100
Derrick E. Helt, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50
Makenzie M. Cobb, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent, involving an accident, $125
Tyrese S. Rayton, Topeka, Kansas, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mark A. Wiggins, Waycross, Georgia, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Zayla M. Carlson, Burlington Jct., Defective equipment, $300
Devon G. Shaw, Failed to register vehicle, $25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150
Chloe A. Troshynski, Rockwell City, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200
David E. Medley, Maryville, Fail to register vehicle, $50
Dwan L. Marshall Jr., Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Sydni C. Waters, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Zachariah M. Peltier, Disorderly conduct, $52.50
Logan R. Stickler, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $110
Martin J. Farnan, Defective equipment, $250
Jessica S. Davison, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100; Failed to register vehicle, $50