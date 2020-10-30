MUNICIPAL COURT

October 20

Lane Burch, Kansas City, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, Suspended imposition of sentence, unsupervised probation; Disorderly conduct, $200

Hollea J. Boles, Clarksdale, Failure to appear, $100

Derrick E. Helt, Maryville, Defective equipment, $188.50

Makenzie M. Cobb, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent, involving an accident, $125

Tyrese S. Rayton, Topeka, Kansas, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Mark A. Wiggins, Waycross, Georgia, Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Zayla M. Carlson, Burlington Jct., Defective equipment, $300

Devon G. Shaw, Failed to register vehicle, $25; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $150

Chloe A. Troshynski, Rockwell City, Iowa, Minor in possession, $200

David E. Medley, Maryville, Fail to register vehicle, $50

Dwan L. Marshall Jr., Failure to appear, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Sydni C. Waters, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Zachariah M. Peltier, Disorderly conduct, $52.50

Logan R. Stickler, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $110

Martin J. Farnan, Defective equipment, $250

Jessica S. Davison, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $75; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $100; Failed to register vehicle, $50

