COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Road and Bridge to Metal Culverts for supplies; to Fastenal for supplies; Collector to MTE for supplies.
• Review of mail and email: Quote from Northwest AV;Sheriff Inmate Report (September 2020);Fuel/Equipment Report (September 2020);Regional Council of Governments newsletter
• Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director of Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, discussed with the commission that Nodaway County has been cleared to do a third bridge in Jackson Township with the remaining Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Snyder and Associates will begin working on the bid proposal.
• A message was left for Jim Knox, Norris Quarries regarding price of rock for bond.
• The commission filled out a report regarding county waste and recycling programs for Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments.
• The commission reviewed the Counties Employees Retirement Fund (CERF) program. The commission approved keeping the Annual CERF Contribution at its current 4%.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. Director, spoke with the commission regarding hiring a temporary part-time maintenance person for the Administration Center. The commission gave permission to hire Brandi Shively, a former employee for the temporary position.
• Inspected a tube replacement project on Road #960 in Grant Township.
• The commission called Bart Hawk, Independence Township, regarding a status update on reconstruction Road #198.
• The commission inspected Bridge #203 and visited Bridge #222 for current progress, both bridges are in Independence Township.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 22.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Part-time Temporary worker’s pay for collector’s office; transfer of time to an employee out on leave.Road and Bridge to Viebrock (Sole Provider) for supplies; Sheriff to Missouri Sheriffs’ Association and Training Academy for training, to Byron Clark Construction for repairs; Collector/Treasurer to MTE for office supplies; Circuit Clerk to OSCA/SHI for computer warranty.
• Review of mail and email: Investment Report; Vehicle Sales Tax/Motor Fuel Tax Report (September 2020)
• A call was made to IHP Industrial to have the boiler at the courthouse started.
• Called Northwest Audio Visual for more information on the quotes sent regarding CARES Act Funds. Sheriff Randy Strong and Sergeant Scott Wedlock discussed using CARES money for an intercom system for the jail as well as new laptops. The commission requested that estimates be pursued before committing any funds.
• Discussed with Tammy Carter, H.R. Director the insurance options she has heard from so far. Also discussed the current Flex Account program and options.
• The commission reviewed a draft letter to FEMA for Bridge #456.
• Caz Johnson, Snyder and Associates, stopped in with paperwork for signatures on applications for Department of the Army Permit for Softmatch Bridges and flood plain bridge permits on Bridge #0086002 over Clear Creek; #0514001 over Florida Creek, #0614022 over Jones Branch; #0727005 over Dog Branch; #0956002 over a branch of 102 River and #0988007 over Clear Creek.
• Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, reported to the commission that the requested $10,000 increase for the Courthouse Feasibility Study has been granted. A Financial Assistance Agreement was signed for the increase. The commission agree to accept the contract as proposed by Strata Architecture and Preservation and the fee for the aerial portion with Heartland Drone Company as presented.
• The commission signed a contract between the county and Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments (NW RECOG) for the Performance of an Environmental Review on Bridge #0445013 in Jackson Township.
• A letter to Regina Dredge, Public Assistance Grants Supervisor was reviewed and signed. This letter was regarding an appeal of FEMA’s denial of Project #126488-Soil under bridge.
• An inspection was made of a tube on Road #234 in Independence Township and Bridge #411 in Jackson Township.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer gave an update on the drop box that will be installed outside of the building for tax payments.
• The commission took a call from attorney Pat Brazelle, representative of Cooper County school district, regarding the county’s declaration making teachers essential.