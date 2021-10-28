MARYVILLE POLICE
October 8
10:24 a.m. – 200 block E. 6th – Leaving the scene – Ongoing investigation
October 14
9:32 p.m. – 600 block N. Buchanan – Landon P. Jones, 19, Maryville – Failure to register a motor vehicle; Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia
October 16
8:34 a.m. – 22000 block US Hwy 71 – Fire report – Accident assist
October 19
1:46 a.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
5:21 p.m. – 700 block E. 1st – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 20
3:22 a.m. – 2800 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
5:36 p.m. – 400 block S. Buchanan – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 21
11:12 a.m. – 100 block W. Edwards – Elizabeth A. Cernin, 21, Maryville – Driving while suspended
8:06 p.m. – 300 block W. Torrance – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
10:14 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & State Hwy CC – Fire report – Accident assist
October 22
11:43 a.m. – 800 block University Dr. – Lost/stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
October 23
12:23 a.m. – 100 block W. 7th – Alexis M. Goff, 22, Ravenwood – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to illuminate headlamps; Failure to maintian financial responsibility
1:52 a.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Jordan E. Brady, 18, Maryville – Resisting arret, In a city park after hours
7:29 a.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 25
8:44 a.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
12:45 p.m. – 1600 block N. Clayton – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
4:55 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
October 26
7:52 a.m. – 400 block W. 2nd – Trespass – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
October 14
8:18 p.m. – W. 4th & N. Mulberry – Driver 1: Macy M/ Smith, 19, Raymore – Failure to yield’ Driver 2: Breeanna A. Reeve, 21, Independence
9:56 p.m. – 200 block E. 7th – Driver 1: Paeton M. Bickett, 20, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Vehicle owner 2: Travis Davis, Maryville
October 15
3:49 p.m. – N. Laura & E. 4th – Driver 1: Daniel Linden, 29, Maryville – Failure to yield; Driver 2: Tristan D.P. Worley, 36, Smithville
October 17
10:29 p.m. – 100 block S. Mattie – Driver 1: Shiva R. Kothapally, 24, Maryville
October 18
6:30 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Cole P. Gocke, 21, Waco, Nebraska; Vehicle owner 2: Thelma A. Estes, Maryville
October 19
4:39 p.m. – 100 block S. Main – Driver 1: Jobe E. Birdice, 76, New Market, Iowa; Driver 2: Johnnie Mitchell, 55, Maryville
October 20
2:48 p.m. – S. Market & E. Jenkins – Driver 1: Laura L. Sampsel, 50, Glendale, Arizona – Failure to obey a posted stop sign; Driver 2: Hailey A. Vernon, 25, Omaha, Nebraska
October 21
5:17 a.m. – 3000 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Tammy L. bliley, 50, Conception Jct.
October 22
10:50 a.m. – 300 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Clarence E. Vore, 67, Maryville; Driver 2: Donald W. Wheeler, 60, Maryville
11:57 a.m. – 300 block S. Main – Driver 1: Maranda K. Deplanty, 22, Omaha, Nebraska; Driver 2: Mason D. Scholz, 17, Nortonville, Kansas
October 25
4:45 p.m. – W. 1st & N. Munn – Driver 1: Annette C. Mullins, 59, Skidmore; Driver 2: Jacob L. Ashford, 22, Bogard –Careless & imprudent