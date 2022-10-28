MARYVILLE POLICE
September 30
MARYVILLE POLICE
September 30
2:13 p.m. – 500 block W. Grant – Ryan T. McLenathen, 38, Sheridan – No valid driver’s license; Improper display of license plates; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
October 3
7:23 a.m. – 600 block E. 1st – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 7
1:52 p.m. – 1300 block S. Main – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
October 12
12:23 p.m. – 900 block N. Main – Waneta K. Combs, 41, Grant City – Driving while suspended; Failure to register a motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
October 13
12:19 p.m. – 700 block W. Edwards – Recovered property – Bicycle
October 14
2:08 p.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Nicole L. Hyatt, 40, Maryville – Disorderly conduct
October 15
1:25 a.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Jasper A. Shunk, 19, Fillmore – Minor in possession; Possession of a fake ID; Improper display of license plates
9:55 p.m. – 800 block N. Walnut – Anthony R.T. Ferguson, 20, Kansas City – Driving while suspnded; Excessive acceleration
October 19
5:43 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
7:07 p.m. – 200 block W. 12th –Stealing – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
October 15
1:37 p.m. – 200 block W. 2nd – Driver 1: Jack A. Willtrout, 61, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Georgia P. McGonigle, Parkville
October 16
12:52 p.m. – US Hwy & US Hwy 136 – Driver 1: Dustin T. Strueby, 38, Conceptin Jct.; Driver 2: Jeames E. Rucker, 66, Hopkins
October 19
7:45 a.m. – 700 block S. Buchanan – Driver 1: Rachel G. Shields, 18, Maryville – Leaving the scene of an accident; Vehicle owner 2: Rikkayla D. Beier, Maryville
October 20
12:26 p.m. – 1700 block S. Main – Driver 1: Dominick W. Wendte, 20, Lake Winnebago –Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Tryce O. Floyd, 19, Albany
