COURT NEWS
October 6
Judge Corey Herron
Alek Bonikowski, Kansas City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers $150
Rebekah M. Green, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
October 6
Judge Robert Rice
Parker A. Cox, Odessa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Ronald E. Cook Jr., Clearmont, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Meredith M. Riddle, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10
Jessica N. Portenier, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
October 13
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Celeste Brown, St. Joseph, Passing bad check x3, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kevin D. Cruth, Clearmont, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 hours community service
Laurel C. McDonald, Exira, Iowa, Domestic Assault, fourth degree; Peace disturbance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kyle J. Geitman, St. Charles, Speeding, 26 + mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation, two days shock incarceration
October 13
Judge Robert Rice
Kevin D. Banks, Houston, Texas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Thomas J. Bates, Stanton, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Christi L. Brown, Albany, Seat belt violation, $10
Veronica D. Chatman, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kristin R. Cox, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Caden J. Diel, O’Fallon, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Noah D. Farnan, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Victoria I. Garrett, Pleasant Hope, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Matthew J. Garza, Floydada, Texas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Cody W. Graham, Van Buren, Arkansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Christopher L. Grinstead, Watervliet, Michigan, Failed to wear protective, approved head gear when on motorcycle in motion, $25
Matthew T. Houston, Raymore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Jay’von J. McKinney, Blue Springs, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Samuel G. Moore, Stanberry, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50
Frederick A. Patton II, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Christian R. Pinzon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254
Kora B. Plaster, Stover, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Savannah R. Ritzinger, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
George K. Sarpong, Lansing, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Brady D. Shipers, Bethany, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Brandon M. Sporman, Bay City Michigan, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Tristin S. Stoll, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kylie C. Storm, Plattsburg, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Jamar A. Trimble, Bakersfield, California, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Bailey R. Walker, Conception, Seat belt violation, $10
Kelly M. Walker, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Douglas Zarate, Pampa, Texas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Lauren B. Bergner, New Haven, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Brandon L. Harber, Tarkio, Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, $50.50
Erica R. Lundy, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jeromey D. Moore, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anthony B. S. Ryals, Savannah, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Johnny C. Leggett, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Operate a motor. vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Roy Almanza Jr., Raymondville, Texas, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense Failure to appear, warrant issued
Eboni A. Garrett, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Benjamin D. Green, Bedford, Iowa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Taylor M. Lage, East Moline, Illinois, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Nathan L. Larabee, Burlington Jct., Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kristin L. Marriott, Blanchard, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50
Lesley S. Ramsey, Oregon, Seat belt violation, $10
Christopher P. Christie, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Jonathan J. Lint, Gravity, Iowa, Fail to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Kacie E. Lapsley, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Falynn D. H. Griffin, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Nomathemba A. Lifa, Excelsior Springs, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
October 14
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Max W. Shafer, Fairfax, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, 90 days county jail