COURT NEWS

October 6

Judge Corey Herron

Alek Bonikowski, Kansas City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers $150

Rebekah M. Green, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

October 6

Judge Robert Rice

Parker A. Cox, Odessa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Ronald E. Cook Jr., Clearmont, Fish without a permit, Missouri resident, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Meredith M. Riddle, Burlington Jct., Seat belt violation, $10

Jessica N. Portenier, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

October 13

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Celeste Brown, St. Joseph, Passing bad check x3, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kevin D. Cruth, Clearmont, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 20 hours community service

Laurel C. McDonald, Exira, Iowa, Domestic Assault, fourth degree; Peace disturbance, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kyle J. Geitman, St. Charles, Speeding, 26 + mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation, two days shock incarceration

October 13

Judge Robert Rice

Kevin D. Banks, Houston, Texas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Thomas J. Bates, Stanton, Iowa, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Christi L. Brown, Albany, Seat belt violation, $10

Veronica D. Chatman, St. Louis, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Kristin R. Cox, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Caden J. Diel, O’Fallon, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Noah D. Farnan, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Victoria I. Garrett, Pleasant Hope, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Matthew J. Garza, Floydada, Texas, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Cody W. Graham, Van Buren, Arkansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Christopher L. Grinstead, Watervliet, Michigan, Failed to wear protective, approved head gear when on motorcycle in motion, $25

Matthew T. Houston, Raymore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Jay’von J. McKinney, Blue Springs, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Samuel G. Moore, Stanberry, Failure to register vehicle, $50.50

Frederick A. Patton II, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Christian R. Pinzon, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $254

Kora B. Plaster, Stover, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Savannah R. Ritzinger, Savannah, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

George K. Sarpong, Lansing, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300; Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Brady D. Shipers, Bethany, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Brandon M. Sporman, Bay City Michigan, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Tristin S. Stoll, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kylie C. Storm, Plattsburg, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Jamar A. Trimble, Bakersfield, California, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Bailey R. Walker, Conception, Seat belt violation, $10

Kelly M. Walker, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Douglas Zarate, Pampa, Texas, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Lauren B. Bergner, New Haven, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Brandon L. Harber, Tarkio, Displayed, possessed motor vehicle, trailer plates of another person, $50.50

Erica R. Lundy, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jeromey D. Moore, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Anthony B. S. Ryals, Savannah, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Margaret L. Ueligger, Grant City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Johnny C. Leggett, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Operate a motor. vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Roy Almanza Jr., Raymondville, Texas, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense Failure to appear, warrant issued

Eboni A. Garrett, Shawnee, Kansas, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Benjamin D. Green, Bedford, Iowa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Taylor M. Lage, East Moline, Illinois, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Nathan L. Larabee, Burlington Jct., Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Kristin L. Marriott, Blanchard, Iowa, Car, motorcycle, truck under 18000 lbs. followed another vehicle too closely, $60.50

Lesley S. Ramsey, Oregon, Seat belt violation, $10

Christopher P. Christie, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Jonathan J. Lint, Gravity, Iowa, Fail to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk, stop line, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Kacie E. Lapsley, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Falynn D. H. Griffin, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50; Seat belt violation, $10

Nomathemba A. Lifa, Excelsior Springs, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

October 14

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Max W. Shafer, Fairfax, Driving while revoked, suspended, second or third offense, 90 days county jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags