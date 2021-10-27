MARYVILLE POLICE
September 22
3:25 p.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Assault – Ongoing investigation
October 14
12:02 p.m. – 100 block N. Main – 100 block N. Main – Recovered property – Stolen vehicle
October 15
10:46 a.m. – 1400 block E. Edwards – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
11:14 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Marquel D. Pettite-Pilgram, 21, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
October 16
1:40 a.m. – 100 block E. South Ave. – Joseph D. Potter, 62, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Failure to use turn signal; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
5:03 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Kora B. Plaster, 22, New Bloomfield – Driving while intoxicated, Speeding, Failure to maintain financial responsibility
6:48 a.m. – 2500 block Aurora Ave. – Dog bite – Ongoing investigation
1:47 p.m. – South Ave. & US Hwy 71 Bypass – William R. Anderson, 22, Bedford, Iowa – Possession of marijuana; Possession of drug paraphernalia; Failure to maintain right half of roadway
10:19 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Marshall P.W. Pearcy, 24, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
October 17
2:38 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
October 18
2:13 a.m. – 1100 block N. College Dr. – Maneesh Sake, 22, Maryville – Permitting a peace disturbance
Accidents
October 12
6:18 p.m. – W. 1st St. & N. Fillmore – Driver 1: Angel R. Farnsworth, 17, Stanberry – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Shane M. Ridenhour, 49, Jefferson City
October 13
9:53 a.m. – South Ave. & Ivory Rd. – Driver 1: Dillon M. Fuchs, 21, Fremont, Nebraska; Driver 2: Seth M. Willets, 24, Bedford, Iowa
October 15
4:02 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Anna K. Phipps, 18, Stanberry; Driver 2: Deandra D. O’Riley, 49, Clearmont