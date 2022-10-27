COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 18.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. South District Commissioner Scott Walk was absent.
• Requisitions and approvals: Clerk Fee Report (September 2022); Invoice to SAM, LLC and MTE; Deputy Clerk assignment for Madison Lesher. Sheriff to Missouri Sheriffs Association & Training Academy for continuing education; to Service Lube for tires (Unit 704).
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Training Certificate for Steve Whittington for Missouri Coroners & Medical Examiners Assoc; Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) update on status of Treasurer’s Recovery Program Operations; MOPERM FY23 Insurance Costs
• DeAnn Davison, Tourism Director, gave updates and requested a county resolution that would enable the Tourism Committee to apply for future grants. The commissioners asked for time to review all the information and discuss with Walk who is out for a training. They will get back with Davison when they have had a chance to review. Also present: Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development, Becky Albrecht, Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Stephanie Campbell Yount, Tourism committee member.
• McKim gave updates Nodaway County Expo/Event Center on committee activities. McKim stated that the committee had narrowed locations down to two. They are currently waiting on a final draft of design and cost estimates.
• An application for Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees from Patricia Kinman was reviewed. The commission called Kinman to let her know that all board seats had been filled.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton discussed potential budget adjustments for FY22. A call was made to Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, regarding municipal court. The budget amendment hearing date was set for November 3, 2022 at 8:30 in the office of the county commission.
• A call was made to Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, with questions on BRO-B074(63) bridge in Polk Township. Macias emailed a summary of estimated cost.
• Robert Gibson, Tiffany Care Centers, sent a request for two revisions on the lease transfer agreement. These revisions were shared with Tina Deiter who reviewed and sent a revised Assignment of Lease. The commission returned a call to Gibson to discuss the signing process.
• City officials for the City of Graham stopped in to discuss possible items for reimbursement through the ARPA program.
• Tammy Carter, HR director updated the commission on the status of the courthouse boiler repairs. She also discussed plans for the courthouse and Administration Center for the holiday season.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 20.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to MTE and Galls; Accent Printing. Road & Bridge to Brian Engle for reimbursement; to Gray Oil for diesel fuel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Consolidated 911 Expense Reports (September 2022); Invites from The New Nodaway Humane Society; Thank you’s received from resident on road, Boys State participates.
• DeAnn Davison, Tourism Director and Stephanie Campbell Yount, Tourism committee member discussed the county resolution they had requested on Tuesday, that would enable the Tourism Committee to apply for future grants. The committee is working on a Destination Marketing Organization (DMO.) Commissioners plan to review it further and get back with Davison. Commissioners contacted other counties for additional information on their Tourism Resolution created. Resolution is still pending.
•The commission took a call from a Grant Township landowner with questions and concerns on Road #719. The landowner requested permission to pay for gravel rock for that road. Permission was given as long is the rock is 1 ¼ inch rock.
• Assessor Rex Wallace presented a concern an Independence Townshihp resident has with Road #234. The commission will be looking at the road with the resident. A call was made to a landowner and Adam Teale.
• A call was made to Larry Jacobson with Snyder & Associates with questions on BRO-B074(63) bridge #295 and review email from MODOT.
• The commissioners spoke with Circuit Clerk Elaine Wilson who gave update on Municipal Court fees.
• A Polk Township resident had a concern regarding a subdivision right-of-way in Polk Township.
• Bob Westfall inquired about a post to put up Freedom Rock signs.