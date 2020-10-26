LAND TRANSFERS
October 15, 2020
Jo E. Reynolds to Rick and Tabitha Holtman – Lot 2 Blk 53 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
October 16, 2020
Clarice and Douglas Meyers to Teresa A. Cutler – S 10 Ft E1/2 Lot 8 & E1/2 Lots 9, 10 Blk 1 Sayler’s First Addition to Hopkins
Larry O. and Rita C. Boyd Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Jeanie Lari Liberty, Jackie Louann Ewart and Janet Larue Allee
October 19, 2020
Gary W. and LaDonna E. Harris to James D. and Chelsey R. Harper – Lots 6, 7 Blk 29 Original Town of Hopkins
Ross & Slacum Investment Group LLC, Thomas C. Ross, Thomas Claude Ross, Angela Renee Ross, Talmadge Slacum, Judy Slacum to Harold E. Wilson – Lots 10, 11, 12 Blk 14 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
October 20, 2020
Chad and Kortney Mayne to Cody Jon and Kayla Sue Schroeder – Lot 10 Harmony Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville
Delbert F. Jr. and Jessie L. Shepler to Rick M. and Jennifer L. Everett – Com at NW Cor Sec 23-62-36…See Record
Michael W. Graham Revocable Living Trust to Chad Aaron and Kortney Dawn Mayne – Lot 7 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat No 4