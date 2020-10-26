LAND TRANSFERS

October 15, 2020

Jo E. Reynolds to Rick and Tabitha Holtman – Lot 2 Blk 53 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville

October 16, 2020

Clarice and Douglas Meyers to Teresa A. Cutler – S 10 Ft E1/2 Lot 8 & E1/2 Lots 9, 10 Blk 1 Sayler’s First Addition to Hopkins

Larry O. and Rita C. Boyd Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Jeanie Lari Liberty, Jackie Louann Ewart and Janet Larue Allee

October 19, 2020

Gary W. and LaDonna E. Harris to James D. and Chelsey R. Harper – Lots 6, 7 Blk 29 Original Town of Hopkins

Ross & Slacum Investment Group LLC, Thomas C. Ross, Thomas Claude Ross, Angela Renee Ross, Talmadge Slacum, Judy Slacum to Harold E. Wilson – Lots 10, 11, 12 Blk 14 Original Town of Burlington Jct.

October 20, 2020

Chad and Kortney Mayne to Cody Jon and Kayla Sue Schroeder – Lot 10 Harmony Hills Subdivision, an Addition to Maryville

Delbert F. Jr. and Jessie L. Shepler to Rick M. and Jennifer L. Everett – Com at NW Cor Sec 23-62-36…See Record

Michael W. Graham Revocable Living Trust to Chad Aaron and Kortney Dawn Mayne – Lot 7 Sunset Hills Subdivision Plat No 4

 

