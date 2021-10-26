COURT NEWS

October 12

Judge Robert Rice

McKinley J. Hoogeveen, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior, 180 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration, complete SATOP, VIP

Billy J. Stephenson, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, 1st or 2nd offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

October 12

Judge Rebecca McGinley

Jeremy A. Williams Jr., Independence, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jerad L. Saling, Harrisonville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

