COURT NEWS
October 12
Judge Robert Rice
McKinley J. Hoogeveen, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Prior, 180 days jail, Suspended execution of sentence, two years supervised probation, 10 days shock incarceration, complete SATOP, VIP
Billy J. Stephenson, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, 1st or 2nd offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
October 12
Judge Rebecca McGinley
Jeremy A. Williams Jr., Independence, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jerad L. Saling, Harrisonville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued