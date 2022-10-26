LAND TRANSFERS
October 13, 2022
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
✓ Unlimited access to our website and E-Editions
✓ Daily news delivered to your inbox
✓ Cancel anytime
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Annual
|$29.00
|for 365 days
|One Month
|$5.00
|for 30 days
This all-access subscription includes print delivery of the Thursday paper, access to all online news and pages, and daily news delivered to your email inbox. Please allow 24-36 hours for the online account to activate as part of this subscription selection.
Free access for current print subscribers
LAND TRANSFERS
October 13, 2022
Donna J. Hansen to Donna J. Hansen Family Trust – Lots 1, 2, 3, 7, 8 Blk 3 Jackson’s and Sherry’s Addition to Hopkins
Donald R. Jr. and Jessie M. Piveral to Brandi M. Lim – Lot 3 Blk 19 A Thompson’s Subdivision to Maryville
October 14, 2022
Justin and Tiffany Dredge to Prather Properties LLC – Com SW Cor Blk 9 WR Saunder’s Addition to Maryville
Levon Alvin Reiff to Dylan and Cassie Proffit – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 11-66-35…See Record
Tim and Glenda Conover to Kirby and Jayme Conover – Com NW Cor Sec 35-64-36…See Record
October 17, 2022
Theron J. Cooper and Christine N. Ryan to Michelle and Jerad Bernard – S1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 13-65-35
Michelle T. Becquart Peterson and David Becquart to Edward Hemby Jr. – S 40 Ft. Lot 3 and N1/3 Lot 4 Blk 37 Original Town of Hopkins
October 19, 2022
Timothy J. And Patricia D. Wiederholt to Timothy J. And Patricia D. Wiederholt Joint Declaration of Trust – See Record
Reid Zimmerman to RZ Ventures, LLC – Nine Tracts See Record
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.