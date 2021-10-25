MUNICIPAL COURTS
October 5
Cayden S. Bowe, Maryville, Misc. weapons violation, $500
Mitchell H. Cosbey, Maryville, Littering, $300
Aiden S. Clements, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Deryk A. Goff, Rosendale, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Manuel R. Montoya, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Gavin M. Gray-Walker, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, $125; Failed to register vehicle, $100
Laura A. Schuetz, Maryville, Failed to yield, $125
Nicholas S. Richa Crets, Maryville, Littering, $250
Aaron M. Valentine, Maryville, Littering, $150
Benjamin Ahmic, Kansas City, Fail to stop at stop sign, at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Lane C. Woods, Skidmore, Failed to display, fasten front/back license plate to motor vehicle, trailer, $50
Tanner B. Derks, Stanberry, Defective equipment, $200; Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation
Patrick B. Powell, Stillwater, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kristin S. Kirwin, Blue Springs, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Uma V.V Linga, Ravenwood, Expired plates, $25
Eden E. Smith, St. Peters, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Rylee M. Luke, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Alyissa M. Kleinsorge, Agency, Shoplifiting, $300Emily T. Long, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated/BAC .02 or more, suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $300
Prince Griffin, Independence, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years unsupervised probation; Littering, $500
Dillon R. Mendez. Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Nathaniel L. Emily, Maryville, Failure to appear, $100