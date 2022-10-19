MARYVILLE POLICE
October 3
10:43 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
12:09 p.m. – 900 block S. Market – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
October 9
2:03 a.m. – 100 block E. Cooper – Drew A. Russell, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession; Equipment violation
October 10
3:40 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Assault – Ongoing investigation
11:04 p.m. – US Hwy 71 & E. South Ave. – Taylor L. Holley, 23, Maryville – Driving while suspended; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Speeding
October 11
1:18 p.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Recovered property – Purse
October 14
8:44 a.m. – 200 block W. Davison Sq. – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
3:47 p.m. – 2600 block S. Mulberry – Jamiee D. Fee, 29, City – Dog at large
October 15
1:25 a.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Ella G. Fries, 18, Bolckow – Minor in possession, Under 19 in a bar; Possession of a fake ID
10:52 p.m. – 100 block W. 3rd – Heather L. Janus, 18, Oskaloosa, Kansas – No valid driver’s license; Illegal turn
October 16
12:18 a.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Audrey A. Lloyd, 18, Lamoni, Iowa – Minor in possession, Under 19 in a bar; Possession of a fake ID
1:30 a.m. – 200 block W. 3rd – Dustin R. Stone, 25, Beatrice, Nebraska – Driving while suspended; Illegal turn
1:52 p.m. – 600 block S. Main – Grace K. Harmon, 18, Lee’s Summit – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to use turn signal
Accident
October 2
3:37 p.m. – 500 block S. Munn – Driver 1: Spencer B. Kicksey, 16, Maryville; Driver 2: Ty H. Hilsabeck, 26, Maryville
October 6
10:07 p.m. – E. Edwards & S. Vine – Driver 1: Devin R. Isaacson, 21, Stanton, Iowa; Driver 2: Dustin J. Dowden, 31, Maryville
October 10
3:34 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Kimberly J. Wiederholt, 62, Conception Jct. – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Alex C. Chaney, 34, Conception Jct.
October 11
11:50 a.m. – N. Walnut & W. 9th – Driver 1: Abigail H. Pendelton, 20, Red Oak, Iowa; Driver 2: Julian K. Trelow, 21, Weston – Carelessand imprudent driving
2:13 p.m. – S. Main & US Hwy 71 Bypass – Driver 1: Phillis J. Stoll, 72, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Nathan L. Arnold, 46, St. Joseph; Driver 3: Elizabeth A. Ford, 58, Rosendale