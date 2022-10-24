COURT NEWS
September 21
Judge Robert Rice
Jimmie Aaron, Las Vegas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Carissa C. Bounds, Grant City, Seat belt violation, $10; Failure to secure child less than 16 in proper restraint, $10
Ashley B. Brandt, Knob Noster, Fail to register vehicle, $50.50
Donald E. Brodrick, Burlington Jct, Seat belt violation, $10
Adrian M. Carden, Kansas City, pending, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tristan M. Coy, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Andelson F. Ortiz, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Keith D. Florea, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Casey L. Fuerst, Savage, Minnesota, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Camaron T. Gibson, Leavenworth, Kansas, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, $80.50
Brayden J. Hahn, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Jennifer L. Hill, Fairfax, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Dylan S. Hornbuckle, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excessive vision reducing material applied to side windows, $50.50
Zephaniah Madlock, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Emily J. Meadow, Clearmont, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Hemanth Nalluri, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Nathan M. Peterson, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Tabitha A. Proof, Maryville, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Niharika Sanamsetty, Maryville, Fail to drive within right lane of highway with 2 or more lanes in same direction, $60.50
Zachary M. Squire, Savannah, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Delaney J. Steeby, Savannah, seat belt violation, $10
Bailey R. Wallace, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
Gabriel T. Washington, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Areyanna M. Sanchez, Kansas City, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Gehrig L. Shue, Wathena, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
October 3
Judge Corey Herron
Jennifer L. Finger, Dubuque, Iowa, Forgery, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Markel V. Robinson, Kansas City, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence revoked, sentenced to three years Department of Corrections
Tyler T. Storm, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued with modification, complete St. Joseph CSC and apply to Court Program
Timothy L. Strange, Clarinda, Iowa, Probation violation, Domestic assault, third degree, Failure to appear, warrant issued
October 5
Judge Robert Rice
William Hamman, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25
Robert T. Hines, Barnard, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Alex R. Adams, Eudora, Kansas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Daniel A. Atkins, Mary-ville, Seat belt violation, $10
Caleb W. Clark, Amazonia, $50.50
Amber D. Cooper, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159; Seat belt violation, $10
Jackie J. Donaldson, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Victoria Gomez, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Carl E. Gray, Lee’s Summit, $70.50
Caleb J. Hanig, Maryville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Nathan T. Hays, Pleasnat Hills, Operate motor vehicle wit vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Jozlynn R. Hopper, Ravenwood, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Morgan B. Hosman, Bates City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Colby R. Kyle, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $500, Suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation; Seat belt violation, $10
Quenton J. Manship, Barnard, Seat belt violation, $10
Nicholaus R. L. Milbourn, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Two days county jail
Samuel G. Moore, Stanberry, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Nicole M. Nichols, Guilford, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Jocelyn S. M. Rodriguez, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Cindy B. Smith, St. Joseph, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $50.50
Brandon R. Taylor, Green Ridge, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued