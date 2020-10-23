MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
October 18
2:22 a.m. – Jordan B. Bennett, 30, Barnard, Missouri – Driving while intoxicated, Speeding
MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
September 30
12:13 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Financial exploitation – Ongoing investigation
October 9
5:51 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
October 10
5:33 p.m. – 500 block W. 4th – Logan J. Daniels, 20, Maryville – Peace disturbance; Skyler L. Roberson, 20, Maryville – peace disturbance; Joshua J. Putney, 19, Raymore – Peace disturbance; Nathan R. Armbrust, 19, Maryville – Peace disturbance
October 12
5:20 p.m. – 500 block W. 3rd – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 13
7:53 a.m. – 400 block N. Market – Ronald P. Caselman, 35, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
12:47 p.m. – 2400 block S. Main – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
October 14
8:24 a.m. – 1500 block E. Cooper – Burglary – Ongoing investigation
October 16
8:32 a.m. – 200 block E. 3rd – Recovered property – Portable radio
11:24 a.m. – 2600 block S. Main – Peace disturbance – Ongoing investigation
October 17
7:01 a.m. – 600 block S. Main – Recovered property – Cooler
6:23 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
11:55 p.m. – 200 block W. 6th – Ryan P. Mendick, 20, Maryville – Minor in possession
Accidents
October 4
4:10 p.m. – 100 block S. Vine – Driver 1: Joshua W. Mauer, 31, Maryville – Leaving the scene of an accident; Driver 2: Clinton E. Lambert, 50, Maryville
October 11
4:30 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Bryce J. Giesmann, 39, College Springs, Iowa; Vehicle owner 2: Avishek Khadka, Maryville