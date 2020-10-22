COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton. North District Commissioner Chris Burns was absent.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: CARES Act Funds to MTE for equipment.
• Review of mail and email: Certificate of Liability Insurance for Maryville Glass and Lock;Public Service Commission – Evergy Missouri West
• City of Maryville Manager, Greg McDanel, gave a presentation of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project and its expected timeline and cost. McDanel stated that it will run around 12 million dollars (utilizing a $10 million grant) and should take 15-18 months. The project is projected to begin in January of 2021. Also in attendance were Rex Wallace, assessor, Tammy Carter, county HR director and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, spoke with the commission regarding some personnel issues.
• Lynn Anderson, MODOT, sent documents via email for Bridge #0085006 (Project #123424) and Bridge #0456011 (Project 126488) for review.
• Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government, reviewed the status of the courthouse project. Mildward shared a proposal for Heartland Drone Company for a drone inspection. A discussion was held regarding the possibility of requesting additional funds to cover the drone proposal. An amendment request letter was drafted, signed and forwarded on to Allison Archambo, Preservation Planner & Grants Manager with the Grants, Recreation & Interpretation Program of the Missouri State Parks. Mildward also discussed the possibility of using CDBG funds on Bridge #0411018.
• Chris Thompson, American Broadband, called in to inquire about a line near a bridge and whether it can be attached to a bridge.
• Sharon Espey, White Cloud Township clerk inquired about assistance in paying a gravel bill. A call was made to Tyler Brooks to discuss Hawk Road, who asked Espey to send the invoice on to him and he will look into it.
• Sheriff Randy Strong gave departmental updates. Strong turned in an updated schedule of covered automobiles for 2021.
• A message was left for Jim Knox with Norris Quarries. A call was made to Philip Auffert, Trustee of Independence Township to discuss CART rock.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 15.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Robert Stiens, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: 2021 MOPERM property and equipment schedules. Sheriff to Hy-Vee, Graves Food and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies; Road and Bridge to Gray Oil for diesel.
• The commission held their quarterly office holder meeting. Present included Lisa Nickerson, recorder, Diane Thomsen, public administrator, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader. Nickerson stated the Recorder’s office has been working on indexing back records. Thomsen discussed that her current work-load of 71 cases. They are still asking that they restrict travel, so meetings have been via Zoom or phone conferences. Thomsen stated that she has been working on her continuing ed courses online to meet the requirements. Jenkins stated that she is gearing up for tax season but is waiting for fixes from the programmers. An exterior drop box will be placed in the next few weeks for tax payments so people can avoid coming in the building if they choose. The CARES Act Funds have been disbursed for taxing entities, small business grants and civic organizations. She has been working with MTE on supplies for schools and entities. Patton gave updates on the absentee voting numbers. Also discussed 2021 budget worksheets that have been sent out to office holders with the request that numbers be turned in by November 13th. Stiens brought the room up to date on the status of 2020 bridges. Five of the six planned bridges are completed. For 2021, eight bridges are planned. Burns discussed the trade of Softmatch dollars for BRO funds. The commission has a contract with Jackson County. This trade allows the county to use more CDBG funds on other projects. The north windmill project still has a few road issues to work out but is essentially complete. The south windmill project is ongoing. Burns stated that the commission has had many calls regarding COVID isolation/quarantines have been in communication with legislators to discuss. B. Walker reported that the Employee Appreciation lunch is set for December 17th at noon. Rogers Pharmacy is being scheduled to come in to offer flu shots to county employees wishing to receive one on October 22nd at 1:00.
• A resident of Grant Township discussed issues on Road #954.
• Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor discussed projects the crew is working on. E. Walker stated that he is looking into obtaining some leftover rock from a windmill company. Along with Tammy Carter, the commission discussed Bridge #045611 (Jackson Township) that was denied payment by FEMA. An appeal was drafted and approved.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director, along with E. Walker discussed the salary schedule for the road and bridge supervisor position.
• Roger Florea, Hopkins Township Trustee, called with a question on road maintenance.
• Kim Mildward, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government, emailed a revised letter requesting an amendment. The letter was drafted, signed and forwarded on to Allison Archambo, Preservation Planner & Grants Manager with the Grants, Recreation & Interpretation Program of the Missouri State Parks.
• The commission met with Brett McLain, Northwest Audio Visual, regarding equipping the conference rooms with equipment to allow for Zoom style meetings.
• Robert D. “Bob” Lager, candidate for South District Commissioner, spent time discussing some of the current county issues.
• A representative of Road Groom Manufacturing gave a demo of a piece of equipment called Road Groom on Road #613, #474 and #481 all in Polk Township. Several townships had representatives present as well.
• A satisfaction survey regarding the Federal Emergency Management Agency was taken by phone.