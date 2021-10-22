COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Oct. 12.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Liquor License for Conception Council 1931 Corporation; Inventory Disposal form for commission; Fuel and Equipment Report (September 2021); Invoices for Praxair, Geist Heating & Cooling, Inc.; Elevator Safety Services, Inc. authorization to perform inspection services. Road and Bridge to Maryville Chamber of Commerce for safety incentives; to Brian Engle for reimbursement.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s Inmate Report (September 2021);Missouri Opiod Litigation email from Wagstaff & Cartmell /Settlement Overview from MO Atty General;Schraeder Law Firm ($0.00) statement of services;Extension Council Expense report (September 2021).
• Chris Wallace, board member of the University of Missouri Extension, stopped in to discuss upcoming changes.
• Returned a call to a Grant Township resident who had concerns on gravel on Road #716.
• A pre-construction meeting was held for the BRO-B074(62) Bridge. In attendance: Andy Macias and JR Bradshaw, Snyder & Associates; Jesse Hinton, Brayden Kelly and Justin Murphy, all of Emery Sapp & Sons; Kim Mildward, NW MO Regional Council of Governments; Larry Johnson, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT); Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, the commissioners and Patton. Macias reviewed the schedule, material testing and certification, documentation, pay estimates, requirements of contractor submittals and CDBG requirements.
• A call was made to Major Scott Wedlock regarding the vehicles the sheriff’s department plans to auction off. The keys will be turned over to the commission today. Decals on the side of a truck will be removed prior to the auction.
• Road and bridge crew member Jason Gray stopped in and let the commission know due to medical reasons, he was giving his two-week notice.
• A meeting was held with county office holders to discuss the salary schedule and ideas proposed by the group. At the next meeting, the group would like to review a Year Four (4) vs. Year Six (6), both with benefits in the comparison; adding a column to add a step for a corporal as an incentive for deputies, a request to the sheriff’s department to share who would be moved to this category if added (to assist with the comparison;) and further discuss bringing in people with comparable experience higher on the pay scale. Those in attendance were Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Dee O’Riley, public administration, Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, Major Scott Wedlock, Tammy Carter, H.R. director and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader. The group asked to meet again on October 26, 2021 at 1:00.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Oct. 14 .
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns,. South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Invoice to David A. Baird for Special Prosecutor fees; Inventory disposal form for commission. Collector/Treasurer to Rush Printing for office supplies; to MTE for equipment.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Information from City of Maryville on South Main Corridor Improvement Project – Phase I;Records Request from EBI Consulting
• Discussed and approved the purchase of a water heater from Border States Electric for the Administration Building. A call was put in to IHP to get the boiler at the courthouse turned on. IHP will try to get a technician here before the weekend. Also discussed courthouse lawn maintenance items.
• Paul Janicek and Cory Verdi of DocuLock, LLC gave a presentation on scanning and archiving county files with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds. The commission will review and discuss the plan as presented. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.
• Jenkins presented to the commission a list she had worked up of the cities in Nodaway County and what they are projected to receive and what they have received. Discussion centered around the requests each city has sent in thus far. The total projected amount of American Rescue Plan Act funds for Nodaway County cities is $549,615.99. The commission requested times be set up for city representatives to come in to speak with the commission on their needs.
• Jeff Meyer, Jackson Township Trustee stopped in to discuss CART rock and rock haulers.
• A call was made to Jacoby Zimmerman, Zimmerman Hauling regarding Road #716 in Grant Township. A call was made to a resident regarding this same road.