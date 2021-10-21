MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
October 14
4:57 p.m. – Camaron T. Gibson, 24, St. Joseph – Misdemeanor warrant, Failure to appear, traffic offense; No valid driver’s license
October 16
6:25 p.m. – John H. Fraley, 41, Kansas City – Felony possession of a controlled substance; Speeding, 16-19 mph over; No seat belt; Littering; Misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, prior offender
October 17
8:33 a.m. – Verrell J. Garrett, 22, Grandview – Failure to appear, traffic violation, Nodaway County; Speeding October 18
11:40 a.m. – Marisa A. Mackey, 33, Maryville – Possession of marijuana, misdemeanor