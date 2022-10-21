MUNICIPAL COURT
September 21
Judge Robert Rice
Salim Adedeji, Maryville, Peace disturbance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Isaac O. Adesope, Maryville, Peace disturbance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
John Bear, Clearmont, Defective equipment, $250
Cara Cannova, Kansas City, Shoplifting, $300
Tanner Derks, Stanberry, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation and complete SATOP
Taylor L. Holley, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Ohioan Longe, Maryville, Peace disturbance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bryce W. Marriott, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Antonio R. Massary, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, $500
Olumayowa Omolade, Maryville, Peace disturbance, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Bailey H. Peterson, Defective equipment, $250
Kent Ray, Fairfax, Defective equipment, $186.50
Jackson Runde, Worth, Fail to yield to vehicle on right that entered intersection at approx. same time, $125
Constance D. Terry, Burlington Jct., Shoplifting, $300
October 5
Judge Robert Rice
Aleys Anderson, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Madysen Banzhoff, Lincoln, Nebraska, Trespass, $400
Kaine P. Beach, Maryville, Littering, $200
Ricky Boyer, Shenandoah, Followed another vehicle too closely, $125
Gregory L. Brumley, Maryville, Animal at large, $50.50
Deborah Byron, Maryville, Failed to drive right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, resulting in an accident, $60.50
Tera Coleman, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Ashton R. Coulter, Conception Jct., Operate motor vehicle in caress and imprudent manner, $50.50
Brandon Driskell, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, $50.50
Karlie Dunlap, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $100
Marla Foster, Hopkins, Shoplifting, $300
Van A. French, Dearborn, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Gavin Gray-Walker, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Bronson Herrera, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Sara L. Hubbard, St. Joseph, Failed to register vehicle
Anthony Jack, Independence, Defective equipment, $50.50
Maya Jackson, Overland Park, Kansas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Robert Kirwan, Savannah, Failed to drive on right half when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50; Driving while intoxicated, $500
Michelle D. Latour, Maryville, Fail to stop at stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $186.50
Amy Law, Pickering, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $125
Dennis Mace, Ridgeway, Failure to dim lights, $50.50; Driving while intoxicated, $500
Aiden McClenney, Kansas City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Kyle Miller, Maryville, Disorderly conduct, $250
Michael Miller, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle x2, $101; operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, $50.0
Dawn Nims, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Defective equipment, $186.50
Amber Osborn, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Keelan Osentowski, York, Nebraska, Failed to wear protective headgear when on motorcycle in motion, wear approved gear, $25
Eldon Paxson, Benton, IowaFailed to register vehicle x3; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Britney Page, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle on highway while driver’s license is suspended, $250
Jennifer N. Romick, Maryville, Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Gabriel Schuetz, Maryville, Excessive acceleration, $50.50
Delbert Shepler, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jonathan L. Smith, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26-30 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
William Stidham, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Chelsae Stiens, Maryville, Defective equipment, $300
Stormy Strough, Villisca, Iowa, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $175
Lea Twaddell, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Shiva Vanguard, Maryville, Littering, $400
Chetanasi Veerlapati, Maryville, Littering, $400
Karina Vela, Maryville, Expired plates, $25.25
Kelsie Wade, Grain Valley, Littering, $200
Avery K. Wallace, Lee’s Summit, Fail to obey traffic control devices, $60.50
William Walters, St. Joseph, Fail to obey traffic control devices, $60.50
Kelly Weed, Maryville, Littering, $100; Minor in possession, $200
Zane Weston, Barnard, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50