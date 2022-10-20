COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 11.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and Deputy County Clerk Angie Cordell.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge Fleet Pride invoice.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Department New hire letter. Thomas’ Lawn Care LLC, fall cleanup. MSAA Training Certificate – Assessor. Road and Bridge Fuel & Equipment Report for September.
• The commission along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, visited the Lettuce Dream facility for a tour.
• An application for the Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees was received and reviewed.
• Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, communicated via email on grant review at RCOG office Thursday, October 13, from 2-3 pm.
• Commissioners went into closed session per Missouri Sunshine Law 610.021 (1) for Litigation discussion
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Kay Wilson Nodaway News Leader, visited Bridge #910 in White Cloud Township.
• A Lincoln Township resident called about a bridge concern.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 13.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Jail to Student Body for uniforms; to Fastenal for supplies; to Falls City Mercantile and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies; Sheriff to 911 Custom for parts.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Extension Expense Report – September, 2022
• The Northwest Missouri Cooperative Mental Health Board of Trustees application for Katie Walter was reviewed again and discussed. The commission called Walter to appoint her to a one-year position on the board.
• A call was made to Jim Knox with Norris Quarries to discuss a rock concern. Also spoke to a resident of Hopkins Township regarding rock.
• Rex Wallace, assessor and Kevin Hartman, appraiser, met with the commission to give them updates on the court case that has moved on to the State Board of Equalization.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #718 in Grant Township and a bridge on Road #33 in Lincoln Township.
• Andy Macias and Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, met with the commission and Engle to discuss upcoming bridge projects.
• The commission reviewed a lease transfer agreement as presented by Tina Deiter for the lease transfer from Tiffany Health Care to Nodaway Healthcare, LLC. A copy was sent to Robert Gibson, Tiffany Care Centers to review.
• A resident of Polk Township called to discuss fiber needs. A call was put in to Darren Farnan at United Fiber.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton discussed potential budget adjustments for FY22. A review of the Northwest Child Advocacy Task Force funding was requested. A budget amendment hearing date will be sent at a later time.
• A resident of Jefferson Township stopped in to discuss rock on a reconstruction road.
• Commissioner Walk met with Kim Mildward and Amy Dowis with NW Mo Regional Council of Government, to review and submit the documents regarding Reconnecting Communities grant.