MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
September 16
2:06 a.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Fire report – Medical assist
September 18
12:03 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Ryan P. Theunissen, 18, Kansas City – No valid driver’s license; Kobe R. Baldwin, 18, Kansas City – Possession of marijuana, Possession of fake ID; Gabriel S. Storie, 20, Kansas City – Possession of marijuana
1:22 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Alyissa M. Kleinsorge, 19, Agency – Larceny
9:11 p.m. – 1100 block E. Thompson – Fire report – Mattress fire
September 20
10:46 p.m. – 300 block S. Fillmore – Fire report – Overheated appliance
September 21
4:47 p.m. – 1100 block E. 5th – Fire report – False alarm
7:33 p.m. – 1700 block E.1st – Fire report – Gas spill
September 22
6:10 p.m. – 600 block N. Buchanan – Coralyn E. Caldwell, 18, Maryville – Minor in possession
7:14 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main – Tampering with utilities – Ongoing investigation
9:39 p.m. – 2400 block Aurora Ave. – Assault – Ongoing investigation
September 23
7:22 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Kendall E. Crowley, 19, Maryville – Possession of a fake ID
September 24
1:28 a.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Amirsha Kabulov, 21, Maryville – Driving while suspended
Accidents
September 20
8:07 p.m. – W. 3rd & N. Main – Driver 1: Jakob L. Prater, 20, Milo, Iowa; Driver 2: Cynthia L. Null, 85, Maryville
September 21
2:35 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main –Driver 1: Karen S. Bray, 69, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Dominic Hurst, Gentry
September 22
7:33 a.m. – E. 1st & N. Depot – Driver 1: Patrick R. VanGundy, 52, Maryville; Driver 2: Kevin J. Welch, 55, Parnell