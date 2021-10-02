MARYVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

September 16

2:06 a.m. – 500 block N. Laura – Fire report – Medical assist

September 18

12:03 p.m. – 2000 block S. Main – Ryan P. Theunissen, 18, Kansas City – No valid driver’s license; Kobe R. Baldwin, 18, Kansas City – Possession of marijuana, Possession of fake ID; Gabriel S. Storie, 20, Kansas City – Possession of marijuana

1:22 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Alyissa M. Kleinsorge, 19, Agency – Larceny

9:11 p.m. – 1100 block E. Thompson – Fire report – Mattress fire

September 20

10:46 p.m. – 300 block S. Fillmore – Fire report – Overheated appliance

September 21

4:47 p.m. – 1100 block E. 5th – Fire report – False alarm

7:33 p.m. – 1700 block E.1st – Fire report – Gas spill

September 22

6:10 p.m. – 600 block N. Buchanan – Coralyn E. Caldwell, 18, Maryville – Minor in possession

7:14 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main – Tampering with utilities – Ongoing investigation

9:39 p.m. – 2400 block Aurora Ave. – Assault – Ongoing investigation

September 23

7:22 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Kendall E. Crowley, 19, Maryville – Possession of a fake ID

September 24

1:28 a.m. – 100 block S. Buchanan – Amirsha Kabulov, 21, Maryville – Driving while suspended

Accidents

September 20

8:07 p.m. – W. 3rd & N. Main – Driver 1: Jakob L. Prater, 20, Milo, Iowa; Driver 2: Cynthia L. Null, 85, Maryville

September 21

2:35 p.m. – 2600 block S. Main –Driver 1: Karen S. Bray, 69, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Dominic Hurst, Gentry

September 22

7:33 a.m. – E. 1st & N. Depot – Driver 1: Patrick R. VanGundy, 52, Maryville; Driver 2: Kevin J. Welch, 55, Parnell

 

