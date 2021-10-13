LAND TRANSFERS
October 1, 2021
Larry E. Cady Living Trust, Vicki L. Cady Trustee to Curt, Julie, Doug and Alexandria Tobin – N1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 Sec 17-66-35 and W 40A S1/3 SE1/4 and E 13 1/3A S1/3 SE1/4 Sec 8-66-35
Agnes A. Meyer Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Higginbotham Family Trust, Harlan K. Higginbotham Trustee – Lot 9A Tranquility Court Patio Homes Phase II, Harmony Hills Subdivision
William J. Meyer Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Higginbotham Family Trust, Harlan K. Higginbotham Trustee – Lot 9A Tranquility Court Patio Homes Phase II, Harmony Hills Subdivision
Bryce J. and Dawn M. Bunton to Proven Property Development, LLC – Lot 55 Village O Estates
Bryan K. and Tiffany S. Arnold to Bryce and Dawn Bunton – Lot 2 Blk 44 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Edward L. and Linda M. Clark to Marfice Apartments LLC – SE Blk 2 William R. Saunders’ Addition to Maryville Lying South of RR Row
Nancy Ogle to Delbert and Evelyn Lininger – Com SE Cor Blk 1 Smith’s Addition to Original Town of Clearmont
October 4, 2021
Dane C., Kyle L. and Sandra L. Mayes to Tylan and Kelsey Perry – E 48 Ft Lot 8 Blk 36 Maryville City Company’s Addition
Stagner Properties 1 LLC, Todd Stagner to Karri Jacoby – Lot 1 Townsend’s Subdivision of Blk 5 LA Bariteau’s Addition to Maryville
October 5, 2021
TNeff Family Farms, LLC, Todd L. Neff to Ben and Olivia Gazaway – Com SE1/4 Cor Sec 2-62-36..See Record
Whitford-Vantwa, Inc, A Missouri Corp, Bryan D. Twaddle to Frank and Patricia Myers – Lot 17 Highland Townhouse
Gary P. and Ina Weese Revocable Living Trust to Denny Lavern and Nicole Laverne Burson – Com SW Cor Lot 27 Twin Hills Estate..See Record
Terry J. Norris, Tommy Joe Norris, Timothy Jack and Judy Norris, and Tammy Juanita Norris to Timothy J. and Judy Norris – Tracts in Sec 35 and 36- 67-37
Terry J. Norris, Tommy Joe Norris, Timothy Jack and Judy Norris, and Tammy Juanita Norris to Terry J. Norris Tracts in Sec 1-66-37
Terry J. Norris, Tommy Joe Norris, Timothy Jack and Judy Norris, and Tammy Juanita Norris to Tammy J. Norris – Tracts in 35-67-37
October 6, 2021
John J. Yackley and Reba M. Lasseur to TVAmericanProperties LLC – Lot 11 Blk 1 LA Bariteaus’ Addition to Maryville