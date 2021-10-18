COURT NEWS

October 4

Judge Roger Prokes

Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Probation violation, Assault, third degree; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, Suspended imposition revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections; Probation violation, Driving while revoked, suspended, Probation continued

James A. Grantham, Kansas City, Probation violation, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful use of weapon, Possess a weapon and a felony controlled substance, Suspended imposition revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration

Chad D. King, Hopkins, Stealing; Stealing, $750 or more; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Driving while intoxicated, persistent; Property damage, first degree, Enter and successfully complete Healing House treatment, then return to custody

Thomas D. Moore, Burlington Jct., Domestic assault, second degree, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration

Brian T. Chattin, Garland Texas, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued

David L. Davis, St. Joseph, Assault, attempted assault on LE, CO, EP, Hwy/Util wrkr, P&P, other than deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, physical injury, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Anthony L. Keller, Maryville, Fail to register as a sex offender, 10 days county jail

Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 30 days county jail; Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Arnold E. Roebkes, Maryville, Trespass, first degree, Two days county jail

October 5

Judge Robert Rice

Auston M. Henggeler, Guilford, Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two year supervised probation

October 6

Judge Robert Rice

Matthew B. Fisher, Grant City, Driving while revoked, suspended; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Luke B. Carr, Polo, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Lisa Jill Gardner, Victoria, Texas, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jason L. Keller, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10

Justin J. Brodrick, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Bryce A. Stratton, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $200 Suspended execution of sentence, one-year supervised probation

Jada J. Shanklin, Indianapolis, Indiana, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Stephanishia A Smith-Hartwig, Sedalia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Jaiden M. Wheat, Fillmore, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Richard D. Slaughter, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Richard W. Wiseman Jr., Independence, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Derek M. Wray, Pickering, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50

Austin B. Pankau, Mound City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Jacqueline R. A. Vanfosson, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Jaden A. Cox, St. Joseph, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Larry F. Bradshaw, Maryville, Failed to obey traffic control device, $60.50

Tera L. Coleman, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10; Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued by DOR since vehicle was acquired, $80.50

Yamini Chebrolu, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation

October 7

Judge Roger Prokes

Lawrence K. Bohall, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

