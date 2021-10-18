COURT NEWS
October 4
Judge Roger Prokes
Eric J. Clark, Maryville, Probation violation, Assault, third degree; Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, Suspended imposition revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections; Probation violation, Driving while revoked, suspended, Probation continued
James A. Grantham, Kansas City, Probation violation, Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful use of weapon, Possess a weapon and a felony controlled substance, Suspended imposition revoked and sentenced to four years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration
Chad D. King, Hopkins, Stealing; Stealing, $750 or more; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Driving while intoxicated, persistent; Property damage, first degree, Enter and successfully complete Healing House treatment, then return to custody
Thomas D. Moore, Burlington Jct., Domestic assault, second degree, Five years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration
Brian T. Chattin, Garland Texas, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Failure to appear, warrant issued
David L. Davis, St. Joseph, Assault, attempted assault on LE, CO, EP, Hwy/Util wrkr, P&P, other than deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, physical injury, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Anthony L. Keller, Maryville, Fail to register as a sex offender, 10 days county jail
Alec D. Lawson, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, 30 days county jail; Delivery of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Arnold E. Roebkes, Maryville, Trespass, first degree, Two days county jail
October 5
Judge Robert Rice
Auston M. Henggeler, Guilford, Assault, fourth degree, Suspended imposition of sentence, Two year supervised probation
October 6
Judge Robert Rice
Matthew B. Fisher, Grant City, Driving while revoked, suspended; Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Luke B. Carr, Polo, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Seat belt violation, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lisa Jill Gardner, Victoria, Texas, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jason L. Keller, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Justin J. Brodrick, Skidmore, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Bryce A. Stratton, St. Joseph, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $200 Suspended execution of sentence, one-year supervised probation
Jada J. Shanklin, Indianapolis, Indiana, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Stephanishia A Smith-Hartwig, Sedalia, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jaiden M. Wheat, Fillmore, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Richard D. Slaughter, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Richard W. Wiseman Jr., Independence, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Derek M. Wray, Pickering, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Austin B. Pankau, Mound City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Jacqueline R. A. Vanfosson, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Jaden A. Cox, St. Joseph, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Larry F. Bradshaw, Maryville, Failed to obey traffic control device, $60.50
Tera L. Coleman, Grant City, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10; Operate motor vehicle, trailer that no title has been issued by DOR since vehicle was acquired, $80.50
Yamini Chebrolu, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 26+ mph over, Suspended imposition of sentence, one year supervised probation
October 7
Judge Roger Prokes
Lawrence K. Bohall, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation