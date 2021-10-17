MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
September 23
3:47 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Scott A. David, 56, Maryville, Wanted on warrant, failure to appear
September 27
2:21 p.m. – Hawk Rd. & A Hwy – Fire report – Implement fire
September 29
1:35 a.m. – 27000 block 275th St. – Fire report – Gas leak
4:06 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
October 3
9:01 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Fraud – Ongoing investigation
October 4
8:37 p.m. – 900 block N. Buchanan – Tucker J. Murphy, 18, Maryville – No valid driver’s license
October 5
10:54 a.m. – 1100 block S. Main – Tampering with a motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation 3:40 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
7:19 p.m. – 1100 block N. College Ave. – Lazman K. Alugubelli, 24, Maryville – Failure to maintain financial responsibility
October 6
3:39 p.m. – 410th & Icon Rd. – Fire report – Vehicle accident assist
6:06 p.m. – 100 block N. Vine – Recovered property – Driver’s license
October 7
2:52 p.m. – 800 block E. 4th – Domestic assault – Ongoing investigation
October 8
1:14 a.m. – E. South Ave. & US Hwy 71 Bypass – Stephanie K. Houlette, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
12:27 p.m. – 2100 block S. Main – Stealing by deceit – Ongoing investigation
12:42 p.m. – 400 block S. Davis – Recovered property – Bicycle
3:48 p.m. – 400 block S. Prairie – Assault – Ongoing investigation
3:57 p.m. – 300 block E. 5th – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
10:55 p.m. – 20000 block Hawk Rd. – Fire report – Accident/Medical assist
October 9
12:39 a.m. – 500 block N. Main – Samuel A. Clarkson, 20, Maryville – Disorderly conduct; Minor in possession; Possession of fake ID
7:54 a.m. – 200 block N. Main – Lost, stolen license plate – Ongoing investigation
12:57 p.m. – Northwest Missouri State University Bearcat Stadium – Fire report – Medical assist
4:54 p.m. – 200 block E. Thompson – Logan E. Osterhout, 18, Afton, Iowa – Minor in possession; Andrew F. Weis, 19, Creston, Iowa – Minor in possession
8:18 p.m. – 280th St. & Katydid Rd. Fire report – Accident/Medical assist
October 10
2:05 a.m. – 300 block N. Walnut – Jay’Von J. McKinney, 20, Maryville – Permitting a peace disturbance; False information to a law enforcement officer
3:51 a.m. – 400 block S. Market – Recovered property – Cooler
October 11
8:24 a.m. – Happy Hollow Park – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
10:08 a.m. – 600 block S. Mulberry – Anthony D. Jaspering, 33, Troy – City code violation
6:34 p.m. – 300 block N. Market – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
October 12
9:39 a.m. – 2800 block S. Main – Melinda A. Flint, 47, Savannah – Speeding; Careless and imprudent
12:19 p.m. – 100 block S. Walnut – Recovered property – Bicycle
Accidents
October 5
3:38 p.m. – E. South Ave & US Hwy 71Bypass – Driver 1: Trisha S. Ross, 55, Grant City; Driver 2: Patricia A. Giesken, 70, Ravenwood
October 6
2:42 p.m. – S. Main & Horsepower Dr. – Driver 1: Sarah E. Dewitte, 43, Kansas City; Driver 2: Ryan S. Smith, 33, Savannah – Careless and imprudent driving
4:40 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Paige M. Kelley, 24, Maryville
October 8
12:10 p.m. – 500 block N. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Morgan B. Guyer, Maryville
October 9
11:30 a.m. – W. 2nd & N. Walnut – Driver 1: Chelsea M. Greer, 18, Maryville; Driver 2: Deborah R. Clark, 71, Maryville
12:09 p.m. – W. 7th & N. Fillmore – Driver 1: Lorena N. Rettele, 23, Maryville; Driver 2: Anthony S. Myers Jr., 16, Grain Valley