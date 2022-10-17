COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 4.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoices to Metal Culverts for supplies; Temporary Liquor Licenses for Backyard Vine and Wine, LLC and Black Pony; Recorder Fee Report (October 2022); Sheriff to ICS Jail supplies for parts.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Employee Assistance Program (EAP) FY23 renewal; Inspection due notice from Missouri Department of Public Safety/Division of Fire Safety for Elevator Inspections (Courthouse and Administration Center); Updated Sheriff vehicle report as of September 2022.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, reported an issue in Jefferson Township regarding a resident complaint of road signs being removed.
• The commission reviewed a letter from Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding Funding Award for Courthouse ADA-Improvement Project in the amount of $241,585.35. A call was made to Greg Seifert with Creal, Clark and Seifert to discuss next steps.
• The commission spoke to Washington Township Trustee, Jason Stoll regarding rock on new construction roads #1033 and #1034. Also spoke to Barnard Quarry and Zimmerman Hauling to get rock delivered.
• Sheriff Randy Strong and Jackie Cochenour met with the commission to give updates on the Northwest Missouri Children’s Advocacy Task Force activities. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins.
• A call was made to Billy Mitchell regarding the broken ring on the HELP button at the Administration Center and to ask that the inspections for both elevators be set up. Further discussion revolved around Elevator Safety Services, Inc. (ESSI) being present at the time of the inspection. The authorization form was completed and returned to ESSI.
• The commission, along with Engle inspected and approved Road #482 in Polk Township. In Jefferson Township, they inspected Bridge #657and a sign issue on Road #645.
• Alice Hersh with Nodaway County Historical Society member, stopped in to discuss historical grants. A message was left for Billie Mackey, also a member.
• A call was made to Larry Ecker, Lincoln Township Board Member to check on the status of CART rock roads. Also contacted Atchison Township Trustee, Brandon Dougherty on delivery status.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, October 6.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Road and Bridge to Maryville Chamber of Commerce for safety incentives.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT email for 2022-24 Regional Bridge Program; MoDOT email for 2022 Transportation Alternatives Program Award Announcement; Statement from Schraeder Law Firm for services
• The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for office holders with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Elaine Wilson, Lisa Nickerson, Dee O’Riley, Marilyn Jenkins, Randy Strong, Robert Rice and Patton. Office holders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be January 5th, 2023. Also in attendance: Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum and Tammy Carter, H.R. Director.
-- Strong talked about working with area county schools on safety need and training. Corporal McDonald replaced Rick Smail as the DARE officer and Heather Wallace took the Jail Administrator position. The Sheriff’s Department is sending two current employees to the academy.
-- O’Riley updated the group on her numbers. She currently has 72 cases. Twelve estates, 46 in guardianship and conservatorship, 14 just under conservatorship.
--Wilson gave updates on the Circuit Clerk’s office with one new hire and two employees out for training. Continues to be busy with municipal court.
--Jenkins stated her office is beginning the tax bill process, has balanced September and sent the census in for health care.
--Rice told the group that the Fourth Circuit Court had won the Daniel J. Toole Award. The Fourth Circuit is the only circuit to be awarded this in the state of Missouri. Rice gave updates on the Mental Health Board. Nodaway County has filled five of the six spots on the board and Rice plans to have the first meeting mid-November. Rice has been appointed to a state-wide Judicial Committee to work on some model rules for domestic assault victims testifying in court per RSMo 546.263. Rice stated he had performed seven marriage vows in the last quarter.
--According to Nickerson, her office is hosting the Northwest Regional Recorder of Deeds quarterly meeting next week. Nickerson stated they will be looking to move some books to the west storage room in the future and that they continue to work on back files. They are up to 1941.
--Patton reported that absentee voting for the November 2022 General Election began on September 27, 2022, inventory lists were sent out to each office holder or their designee and are due back in the office October 21, 2022. Patton discussed end of the year invoices and that she will be sending out Budget Worksheets next week.
--Commission discussed the progress of the Road and Bridge department. The sixth and final bridge has been started. The crew replaced two bridges with tubes (rail cars) at a savings to the county. Walk is working to pull together information for the sprinkler system for the jail. The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant was awarded to work on ADA ramp at the courthouse in the amount of $241,545.35 with a 20% match. The county has also sent in an application for funds for five BRO Bridges, and is working with NWMO Regional Council of Governments on other funding for bridges. The courthouse boiler system will have some work done over the next year. The commission continues to work through requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The county plans to hold a Flu Clinic on October 27, 2022 at 1:00 at the Administration Center for employees that wish to get a flu shot and the county Appreciation Dinner will be held December 15, 2022.
• The September expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.
• The commission signed the cash match commitment letter and reviewed cost estimates regarding the Reconnecting Communities Grant.
• A call was made to Tina Deiter to discuss the process to transfer lease from Tiffany Health Care to Nodaway Healthcare, LLC. Documents were shared with Deiter, who will work on the lease.
• Megan Jennings, Mosaic Health Care came in to discuss activities they are planning to do in the community for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Jennings asked to utilize the courthouse lawn on Tuesday, October 11th for two yoga sessions. The commission approved the activity.
• Kim Mildward, NWMO Regional Council of Governments stopped in to finalize the grant workspace on Grants.gov. Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, communicated via email on grant questions regarding Reconnecting Communities Grants.
• Mildward let the commissioners know that they are holding a Community Forum at the Northwest Student Union Ballroom on October 27, 2022 from 8-10 a.m. regarding Broadband
• Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, called in to schedule a meeting time to discuss bridges. Macias will be on the agenda October 13, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
• The commission, along with Brian Engle inspected and approved Road #97 and inspected Road #105 both in Atchison Township.
• A call was made to Schraeder Law Firm to discuss invoicing.
• A message was left for Jim Knox with Norris Quarries to discuss rock.
• Jackie Cochenour, NW Mo Chidren’s Advocacy, stopped by to update the commission on the time frame for the 501(c)3 application process. Cochenour also discussed Northwest Health Services possibly contracting services.
• Walk submitted an application for consideration to serve on the County commission Association of Missouri Executive Committee.
• A Polk Township resident came in to discuss a potential housing subdivision.