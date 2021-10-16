COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, October 5.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burnsm. South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Recorder Fee Report (September 2021;) Clerk Fee Report (September 2021)
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email Property Renewal Quote through MOPERM;Globe Life – Family Heritage Life Insurance – meeting flyer;Certificate of Liability Insurance – Maryville Glass and Lock Co., Inc.;Vehicle Sales Tax and Motor Fuel Tax reports
• The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for office holders with the following in attendance: Walker, Walk, Burns, Patton, Dee O’Riley, Randy Strong, Elaine Wilson, Marilyn Jenkins, Lisa Nickerson and Rex Wallace. Office holders gave updates on activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be January 6, 2022. Also in attendance: Tammy Carter, H.R. Director, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.
Jenkins, Collector-Treasurer stated that her office is still busy taking payments for delinquent taxes. She has been working with the auditors at McBride, Lock and Associates to supply items they have continued to ask for and has been communicating with several of the area towns on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Wilson, circuit clerk, reported that her office has hired a new deputy (Laura Owens) to replace Annetta Owens, who moved to a position in the Juvenile office. The Circuit Clerk’s office will be taking over municipal court for the City of Maryville. Wilson stated this will add approximately 80-100 more docket tickets, court will only be during the day (no night court planned), Taryn Henry will still be the prosecutor for the city with Judge Robert Rice filling the position of the judge. As this is new, Wilson is still exploring how this might impact the budget through the county and what additional expenses this may bring. Wilson stated she has six (6) months to get this up and running.
O’Riley, public administrator thanked the commission for approving blinds for her office. She reported that she currently has 74 total cases, 65 individuals and nine (9) estates. Of the 65, 50 are set up as guardian and conservatorship with 15 as conservatorship only. Since reporting last quarter, O’Riley has gained two new individuals with two more likely in the next few weeks. With COVID restrictions letting up, O’Riley has made personal contact with approximately 90% of her cases and those she has not been able to visit, she has been in contact with them or their caregiver. O’Riley stated that she was planning to request a part-time deputy in the 2022 budget due to the workload. She is currently set up to be in her office at the Administration Building Tuesday/Thursday/Friday with Monday and Wednesday set aside for travel visits or at her office in Hopkins. When she is not in the office, her office line is transferred to her cell phone, so she is always available.
Nickerson, recorder of deeds, reported that they have issued 102 marriage licenses (91 recorded) in 2021. They have recorded 3,198 documents. They continue to work on back file and are back to 1948. They have a representative from County Binders here this week and next working on repairing books. Nickerson will be attending the Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) training in November.
Strong, sheriff, gave an update on the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, equipment upgrades, training hosted, personnel updates. Deputy Cory McDonald has completed training and was ranked at the top of his class. He will be taking over school responsibilities after Sgt. Smail retires next year. Two jailers, Kaylie Spire and Tanner Hall are currently attending the law enforcement academy in Columbia. The sheriff’s department currently has open positions for a deputy, three jailers and a cook. Strong reported that they have a Mental Health Liaison with Family Guidance, who has been working in the county jail with inmates. Strong also shared year-to-date statistics for is office.
Wallace, assessor, reported that the tax levies are out. Wallace is still waiting to hear back on how the wind turbine tax will be broken out. Another wind company has expressed interest in Nodaway County, but it would depend on President Biden’s stimulus package before the company proceeds due to the green energy.
Patton, county clerk discussed end of the year approaching and budget planning for FY2022. Budget worksheets will be sent out in the next couple of weeks for office holders to begin working on. Patton stated that inventory reports had been sent out to each office in September. She asked that those be updated and returned so they could be updated in the computer and a complete list would be available.
-Commission discussed the road and bridge crew’s progress. Four of the six bridges planned for 2021 are completed. The fifth bridge is about half-way done and they hope to get to the final bridge if weather permits. The BRO Bridge bid was opened and the contractor was recently approved through the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT.) The commission has already started the process for a BRO bridge for next year due to the amount of time it now takes to get a bridge approved. The Enel – White Cloud Wind project still has some items to clean up on its punch list, which they hope to do yet this year. The county has been discussing the ARPA funds and hopes to start diving into the details over the coming weeks. Commissioner Burns and Walk are planning to travel to Columbia this week to attend the MACTO conference with the road and bridge crew. The county has started its process of getting insurance quotes for next year with their broker, Gallagher Benefit Services. The county is also working with the Make It Maryville campaign and will be doing some holiday decorating at the courthouse. The 911 Consolidation went into effect one year ago. The commission will be working over the next year with the City of Maryville’s City Council representatives and the Nodaway County Ambulance representative to work out how to fund this going forward.
• Bryan Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Walker updated the commission on the purchase of a skid loader. Engle was able to work with Kevin Bell at Foley Equipment (CAT dealer) on purchasing a 2021 299 CAT Skid Loader within the terms agreed upon. Bell met with Engle and Walker on Monday, October 4, 2021 while in the area to have the Sales Agreement signed. The 2011 259 CAT Skid Loader will be delivered to St. Joseph when the new skid loader is available to pick up.
• An email from Meg Currie, Business Assistant, Office of the CEO Enel, was reviewed regarding the Construction Impact Fee owed to Nodaway County.
• Jerri Dearmont, Executive Director of NW MO Regional Council of Governments sent an email with a clearance letter from Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) approving Emery Sapp & Sons for the bid on the BRO bridge.
• Patton submitted the September expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Sheriff Strong met with the commission to discuss the CAC grant they had applied for and received. Strong reported that they had received a grant of $192,000, however they were not approved for the full amount requested due to the grant not allowing for rent or construction fees. Jackie Cochenour has been hired to facilitate the service through the grant. She will immediately attend the training and has already started to work on the documents for Non-Profit status and continued funding. Strong discussed space within the county Administration Building and the commissioners have agreed to consider putting the office space in the lower level of the building where a conference room currently exists. The contract for the grant was signed by the commission.
• Jenkins met with the commission to discuss the ARPA funds. She will work with the city municipalities to discuss meeting times with the commission.
• The county will be looking to do an auction of some vehicles and equipment in the future. Walker will work the sheriff’s department on Thursday the Oct. 7 to get a list started.
• Wilson called in to report information about the municipal case load.
No commission session was held on Thursday, October 7, as quorum wasn’t met. Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker was in the building during normal session times doing building maintenance and other related activities. Commissioner Burns and Walk were in Columbia for MACTO training.