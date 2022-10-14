NODAWAY COUNTY SHERIFF
August 18
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Clearmont
August 22
Deputies took a report of tampering with motor vehicle in Skidmore
August 25
Kevin J. Giesken, 58, Burlington Jct., Driving while suspended
August 30
Deputies responded to a report of domestic disturbance in Pickering
September 1
John H. Harrison, 38, Maryville, Failure to appear
September 4
Justin M. Scott, 34, Mound City, Failure to register motor vehicle; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
September 6
Deputies responded to a report of assault in Maryville
September 8
Nicole M. Nichols, 31, Guilford, Failure to appear
September 9
Deputies responded to a report of fraud/scam in Skidmore
September 11
Deputies responded to a report of stealing in Maryville. Sophia E. Ferguson, 18, Maryville and Megan S. Andrews, 22, Maryville, Stealing less than $150
Lane G. Jones, Damage to jail property
September 12
Jeremiah S. Morriss, 39, Maryville, Harassment
Josie L. Fredricks, 42, Trenton, Probation violation
Serena K. Watson, 24, Fairfax, Failure to appear
September 13
Deputies responded to a report of property damage in Guilford
Nathaniel L. Emily, 38, Maryville, Probation violation
Deputies took a report of stealing, $750 or more in Graham
September 16
Deputies responded to a report of burglary in Burlington Jct.
September 17
Deputies responded to a report of fraudulent use of credit/debit device in Maryville
September 18
Deputies took a report of domestic assault in Skidmore
Amber R. Dorman, 42, Barnard, Failure to appear
Logan D. Evans, 31, Guilford, Failure to appear
September 21
Jennifer L. Beyer (Finger), 49, Dubuque, Iowa, Failure to appear
September 23
Clayton D. Griffith, 23, Wathena, Kansas, Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing; Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license
September 24
Jon S. Shell, 51, Maryville, Driving while intoxicated, aggravated x2; Driving while revoked, suspended