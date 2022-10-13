LAND TRANSFERS
September 16, 2022
Colby and Megan Wiederholt to Madison Bradbury – Lots 1-3 Blk 9 Original Town of Ravenwood
Jaleea Kindred to Billy Wayne and Mary Lee Hogue – Part of Blk 34 F Hasting’s Addition to Maryville..See Record
1031 Acquisitions, LLC, Micahel McGinness, Manager to William J. and Agnes A. Meyer Revocable Trust Agreement – Tract in SW1/4Sec 1-63-35
Dad Gumm-1, LLC, Steven E. Gumm, Brenda S. Rapp and Linda A. Schieber to Jacob and Glenda Giesken – See Record
Jason Peregrine to Todd David Lekey and Melanie Ann Grace – Lot 8 Countryside View
September 19, 2022
Julia Ann Gamel, James L. Gamel, Tammy L. Gamel Wehrkamp, POA to Stan R. and Lindsay D. Alexander and Sandra S. and Stephen R. Alexander Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – See Record
Eric and Elizabeth Hernandez to Dennis W. and Tina L. Gladman – Lots 7, 8 Blk 2 Fifth Addition to Skidmore
September 20, 2022
Keith E. and Sheila J. Sowards to Grady and Lisa Hilsabeck – Lot 5 Blk 7 Original Town of Barnard
Don and Connie Callow Revocable Living Trust to Adam L. and Sherra L. Weldon – Lot 2 Mozingo Green Acres, a Subdivision in NW1/4 Sec 13-64-35
Jacqueline K. Wardrobe to Lael and Pamela Trueblood – N1/2 NW/4 Sec 15-65-34
September 21, 2022
Sleek Creek Apartments LLC to Chester Taylor – Lots 4, 5, 6 BLk 41, Lot 1 Blk 42 W of Hwy 46 Jones Addition to Parnell… See Record
Charles G. and Nellie L. Miller to Catharine A. Schmitz – Lot 5 Wandering Hills Estate Plat No. 1
City of Parnell to Brandon Wilcox – Lots 1, 2, 3 Blk 27 Original Town of Parnell
Matthew J. Pariseau to Andrew Decurtis – Lot 9 Blk 4 Woodruff’s Crestview an Addition to Maryville
Quest Trust Co, Quest IRA Inc., Kenneth Hutchins IRA to Quest Trust Co., Kenneth Hutchins, Rosemarie Smith, Joseph Hutchins, Hutchins IRA – Sec 20-64-35…See Record
Stephanie and Jonathan Ching to Keiren B. Watkins – Lot 12 Blk 6 Woodruff’s Crestview an Addition to Maryville
September 23, 2022
Herzog Contracting Corp to Westfall Brothers, LLC – See Record
Mary Catherine Henry Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Stephen P. and Vickie A. Henry – S1/2 SW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 and All SE1/4 NW1/4 S of Wabash Railroad right-of-way Sec 17-63-33 and E1/2 NE1/4 Sec 19-63-33
September 26, 2022
David M. Chesnut to Dave and Becky Moore – Lot 1 Pleasant Creek Addition
Robert Martin Midyett to Norma I. Spire Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Part NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 13-64-34…See Record
Al Germond to Dylan Nicholas Mildfeldt and Savannah Brinlynn Derr – Part of Lot 1 Blk 22 Original Town of Maryville
September 27, 2022
Donna J. Hansen to Donna J. Hansen Family Trust – Lot 3 Blk 29 Original Town of Hopkins, W/12 NW Frac Sec 35-67-34
September 28, 2022
Michael A. and Matthew G. Davis to Zachary A. Davis – Lot 1 Blk 36 Charles’ Second Addition to Maryville
The Junction T, LLC to Tarkio Real Estate, LLC – See Record
James N. and Melanie C. Bailey to Amy L. Brown – Com at SE Cor Sec 26-64-35.. See Record
September 29, 2022
John F. and Doris M. Schieber Family Trust, David J. Schieber and Kevin J. Schieber, Successors to David Schieber – S1/2 SE1/4 and NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 4-64-34
Cindy Houn and Houn Hourn to Kobee and Joanna Trueblood – Lots 1, 2, E1/2 Lots 5, 6, W1/2 Lots 5, 6, Lots 7, 8 All Blk 1 Lewis W. Morton’s Addition to Maryville
John F. and Doris M. Schieber Family Trust, David J. Schieber and Kevin J. Schieber, Successors to Kevin and Rosemary Schieber – S1/2 NE1/4 and NW1/4 SE1/4 Sec 4-64-34
William H., Carolyn, James P., John R., Charles F. and Liz Wehrmacher, Karen D. and Gary Sabey to Scott G. and Kimberly L. Wiederholt Joint Declaration of Trust, Timothy J. and Patricia D. Wiederholt Joint Declaration of Trust and Alan C. and Cheryl A. Wiederholt – NW1/4 NE1/4 Sec 20-62-34
Tony A. and Susan C. Haist Revocable Living Trust to Tony A. Haist – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 29-62-35…See Record
Denyse Barrett Jennings and Lee Alan Jennings, Christina B. and John Michael Blomquist, to Jason Leroy and Emily Anne Kneale – See Record
Christina B. and John Michael Blomquist and Denyse Barrett Jennings and Lee Alan Jennings to Jason Leroy and Emily Anne Kneale – One Acre NE Cor NW1/4 Sec 11-63-38
September 30, 2022
John E., Harold D. and Beth Mitchell to Mace Christopher and Carrie Mae Coston – Tract in Sec 28-64-36…See Record
October 3, 2022
Brian C. and Diana L. Schmitz – Coffelt Property Holdings, LLC – W1/2 of Half Blk 6 WR Saunders Addition, NE NE Se 18-64-35…See Record
BCS Rentals, LLC, Brian Schmitz to Coffelt Property Holdings, LLC – Tr Beg NW Cor Half Blk 6 WR Saunders Addition, Tr Beg NW Cor Half Blk 15 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
Kenneth and Barbara C. Nelsen to Kelly and Teak Nelson – SE1/4 NE1/4 and All That Part N1/2NE1/4 East of Clear Creek, Sec 28-65-36
Brian A. Cain to Trevor A. and Lynnsey S. Cain – Beg NE Cor Lot 1 Blk 5 Original Town Conception Jct
Larry E. and Lela M. Stuart to Woodrow Dew Jr. – Lot 1 Blk 17 and N1/2 Adjoining Alley in MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Mary E. Weipert to HGC Homes LLC – W1/2 Lot 7, 8 Blk 4 Northwest Ext. to Maryville
Clay Mitchell James, III nd Ashlee James to Brian J. and Jamie D. Henggeler – Lot 16 Golden Acres Subdivision Plat 1, an Addition to Maryville
October 4, 2022
Steven P. and Anita R. Walker to Erin L. Billesbach and Ryan Henderson – Tr Com SW Cor Blk 5 LA Bariteaus Addition to Maryville
October 5, 2022
Roger A. Vest Revocable Living Trust to Roger and Jayne Vest – See Record
Jayne Vest Revocable Living Trust to Roger and Jayne Vest – See Record
Robert D. and Barbara R. Reynolds to Matthew Henry – Lots 9, 10 Blk 1 Second Northern Addition to Burlington Jct.
Roger and Jayne Vest to Roger and Jayne Vest Revocable Trust – See Record
Larry B. and Joan T. Apple Revocable Living Trust to William Maxwell and Megan Kelly Stidham – N1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 4 Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
October 6, 2022
Gene and Shirley Hayes Revocable Living Trust to Kiley Martin – Lots 12, 13, 14, 15 Blk 2 Wallace’s Addition to Clearmont
October 7, 2022
Dean Kelly and Collette Parry to John Lawrence Merritt and Eva June Narber – Lots 4-19 Blk 20 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Michael and Cortney Goff to Donald Mark Macrander – Misc. Tract Sec 24-66-37 Clearmont
Daniel Franklin Welch to Daniel Franklin and Shanna G. Welch – Sec 16-65-33
October 11, 2022
Mark A. And Veronica L. Luke to Brady Bush – W1/3 Lot 1 Blk 6 Original Town of Maryville
Hung and Tram Nguyen to Phillip and Amy L. Schreck – A Tract being a Part of Lot 29 of the Summit…See Record
Phillip and Amy L. Schreck to Schreck Properties, LLC – A Tract being a Part of Lot 29 of the Summit…See Record