LAND TRANSFERS
September 13, 2022
NWMo Investments LLC, Bryce and Dawn Bunton to Lawrence A. and Janet Kinsella – Lots 1-2 ¼ Blk 1 Robinson’s First Addition to Maryville
Robert L. Jr. and Andrea C. Fridy to Seth R. and Kristina A. Tackett – N1/2 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-66-37…See Record
Seth R. and Kristina A. Tackett to IAMO– N1/2 SE1/4 and SE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 17-66-37…See Record
September 14, 2022
Steven and Lisa Linville to Steven and Lisa Linvill Joint Revocable Trust Agreement – See Record
T. Darlene, Thelma Darlene and John Gregory Furlong to Marilyn S. Ballard – Lots 1-6 Blk 6 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Debra J., Debra Jean Denney to Marilyn S. Ballard – Lots 1-6 Blk 6 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
Harley E. and Loretta M. McElroy to Marilyn S. Ballard – Lots 1-6 Blk 6 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
David K. and Leslie Ackman to AAP003LLC – N2/3 Lot 5 Western Boundary Original Town of Maryville
Marilyn S. and Elbert Ballard to Mark Snow – Lots 1-6 Blk 6 Original Town of Burlington Jct.
September 15, 2022
Tim and Leigh Ann Lewis to Goff Rentals, LLC – Lots 19-24 Blk 30 Original Town in Burlington Jct.
September 16, 2022
William Matthew and Roseanna K. Crawford to Zaida Rodriguez – Lot 25 and W 4 Ft Lot 26 Countryside North, an Addition to Maryville
Tim and Leigh Ann Lewis to Michael Jesse, Kristin Renee, and James C. Thompson – Com SE Cor Sec 27-65-36…See Record
Brenda Kim Stiens Revocable Inter Vivos Trust to Hayes Brothers Properties, LLC – Com SE Cor Sec 7-64-35..See Record and Com SE Cor Sec 7-64-35…See Record
