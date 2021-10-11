September 21

2:33 p.m. – 800 block E. 3rd – Larceny – Ongoing investigation

MARYVILLE POLICE

September 22

11:27 p.m. – 500 block W. 4th – Kaden B. Gresham, 18, St. Joseph – Improper display of plates; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

September 24

2:23 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Corby E. Roush, 22, W. Des Moines, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

11:00 p.m. – 100 block N. Main – Jesse W. Kilcoyne, 19, Lee’s Summit – Minor in possession

11:55 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Felicitas M. Duran-Roldan, 38, Maryville – Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Speeding

September 25

1:33 a.m. – E. South Ave. & S. Hester – James H. Delucco, 27, New Port Richey, Florida – Driving while intoxicated; Equipment violation

1:36 a.m. – 1200 block N. Main – Shane D. Adwell, 49, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Failure to maintain financial responsibility

September 26

1:40 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Camryn I. Grote, 18, Bowling Green – Minor in possession; Open container; Possession of fake ID; Mo’Nae E. Moody, 18, Fairbury, Nebraska – Minor in possession; Open container; Equipment violation

1:54 a.m. – 100 block S. Prairie – Benjamin M. Walker, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession

7:05 a.m. – 100 block N. Davis – Jimmy R. Collier, 19, Savannah – Minor in possession

September 27

2:35 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation

3:53 p.m. – 400 block S. Prairie – Assault – Ongoing investigation

September 28

10:13 p.m. – 2200 block E. 1st – John D. Smith, 53, Fairfax – No valid driver’s license, Failure to register a motor vehicle, Failure to maintain financial responsibility

October 2

12:32 a.m. – 700 block S. Laura – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation

10:15 a.m. – 400 block W. 9th – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation

9:02 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Joshua L. Salas, 30, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear

10:03 p.m. – 700 block N. Buchanan – Blake A. Mast, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession

October 3

1:57 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Trey A. Kothe, 25, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Improper plates

2:14 a.m. – 800 block N. Main – Jacob H. French, 19, Bedford, Iowa – Minor in possession

5:22 p.m. – US Hwy 136 _Failure to yield – Ongoing investigation

Accidents

September 21

3:50 p.m. – E. 1st & Che Dr. – Driver 1: Julie B. Atkins, 50, Ravenwood; Driver 2: Christi L. Brown, 30, Clyde

September 22

3:11 p.m. – S. Main & E. Thompson – Driver 1: Charleigh M. Herbert, 24, Villisca, Iowa; Driver 2: Taylor C. Hager, 16, Maryville

September 23

12:29 p.m. – 800 block N. Buchanan – Driver 1: Shreeyesha Pradhan, 21, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Navaneeth R. Venkannagari, Flower Mound, Texas

2:49 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Driver 1: Nikhil S. M. Annem, 22, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Michelle M. Fish, 50, St. Joseph

September 24

6:27 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Lhakpa S. Sherpa, 26, Maryville; Driver 2: Jeffrey A. Savala, 56, Bedford, Iowa

September 25

8:59 p.m. – W. 4th & N. Mulberry – Driver 1: Isabelle M. Stewart, 23, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Spencer B. Kicksey, 15, Maryville

September 26

10:14 a.m. – E. 1st & N. Laura – Driver 1: Robert J. Taylor, 56, Maryville

September 27

9:20 p.m. – W. 16th & N. College Dr. – Driver 1: Samuel R. Taylor, 26, Maryville – Careless and imprudent

September 29

7:50 a.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Grady D. Kellam, 19, Verona; Driver 2: Autumn L. Wagner, 20, Stanberry

11:06 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Amy C. Gessert, Maryville

0
0
0
0
0

Tags