September 21
2:33 p.m. – 800 block E. 3rd – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
September 22
11:27 p.m. – 500 block W. 4th – Kaden B. Gresham, 18, St. Joseph – Improper display of plates; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
September 24
2:23 a.m. – 100 block N. Main – Corby E. Roush, 22, W. Des Moines, Iowa – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to register motor vehicle; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
11:00 p.m. – 100 block N. Main – Jesse W. Kilcoyne, 19, Lee’s Summit – Minor in possession
11:55 p.m. – 1500 block N. Main – Felicitas M. Duran-Roldan, 38, Maryville – Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Speeding
September 25
1:33 a.m. – E. South Ave. & S. Hester – James H. Delucco, 27, New Port Richey, Florida – Driving while intoxicated; Equipment violation
1:36 a.m. – 1200 block N. Main – Shane D. Adwell, 49, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Failure to maintain financial responsibility
September 26
1:40 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Camryn I. Grote, 18, Bowling Green – Minor in possession; Open container; Possession of fake ID; Mo’Nae E. Moody, 18, Fairbury, Nebraska – Minor in possession; Open container; Equipment violation
1:54 a.m. – 100 block S. Prairie – Benjamin M. Walker, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession
7:05 a.m. – 100 block N. Davis – Jimmy R. Collier, 19, Savannah – Minor in possession
September 27
2:35 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
3:53 p.m. – 400 block S. Prairie – Assault – Ongoing investigation
September 28
10:13 p.m. – 2200 block E. 1st – John D. Smith, 53, Fairfax – No valid driver’s license, Failure to register a motor vehicle, Failure to maintain financial responsibility
October 2
12:32 a.m. – 700 block S. Laura – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
10:15 a.m. – 400 block W. 9th – Larceny from motor vehicle – Ongoing investigation
9:02 p.m. – 400 block N. Market – Joshua L. Salas, 30, Maryville – Wanted on warrant, Failure to appear
10:03 p.m. – 700 block N. Buchanan – Blake A. Mast, 19, Maryville – Minor in possession
October 3
1:57 a.m. – 300 block N. Main – Trey A. Kothe, 25, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Improper plates
2:14 a.m. – 800 block N. Main – Jacob H. French, 19, Bedford, Iowa – Minor in possession
5:22 p.m. – US Hwy 136 _Failure to yield – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
September 21
3:50 p.m. – E. 1st & Che Dr. – Driver 1: Julie B. Atkins, 50, Ravenwood; Driver 2: Christi L. Brown, 30, Clyde
September 22
3:11 p.m. – S. Main & E. Thompson – Driver 1: Charleigh M. Herbert, 24, Villisca, Iowa; Driver 2: Taylor C. Hager, 16, Maryville
September 23
12:29 p.m. – 800 block N. Buchanan – Driver 1: Shreeyesha Pradhan, 21, Maryville; Vehicle owner 2: Navaneeth R. Venkannagari, Flower Mound, Texas
2:49 p.m. – 600 block E. 7th – Driver 1: Nikhil S. M. Annem, 22, Maryville – No valid driver’s license; Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Michelle M. Fish, 50, St. Joseph
September 24
6:27 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Driver 1: Lhakpa S. Sherpa, 26, Maryville; Driver 2: Jeffrey A. Savala, 56, Bedford, Iowa
September 25
8:59 p.m. – W. 4th & N. Mulberry – Driver 1: Isabelle M. Stewart, 23, Maryville – Careless and imprudent; Driver 2: Spencer B. Kicksey, 15, Maryville
September 26
10:14 a.m. – E. 1st & N. Laura – Driver 1: Robert J. Taylor, 56, Maryville
September 27
9:20 p.m. – W. 16th & N. College Dr. – Driver 1: Samuel R. Taylor, 26, Maryville – Careless and imprudent
September 29
7:50 a.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Grady D. Kellam, 19, Verona; Driver 2: Autumn L. Wagner, 20, Stanberry
11:06 a.m. – 400 block N. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Amy C. Gessert, Maryville