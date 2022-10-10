COURT NEWS
September 7
Judge Robert Rice
Kenneth G. Weaver, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, $80.50
Deangelo A. Woods, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Billy J. Stephenson, Mary-ville, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Braylee M. Woods, Stan-berry, Littering, $79.50
Norman E. Butts, St. Joseph, Driving while revoked, suspended, $80.50
Michael C. Troutwine, Sheridan, Driving while revoked, suspended, $80.50
Salih A. Y. Mohammed, Portland, Oregon, Operate motor vehicle in careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Gavyn A. Redmond, Stanberry, Operate motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Seth J. Kent, Pickering, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Ashley L. McClarnon, Clarinda, Iowa, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $125
Michael R. Yanks, Mary-ville, Operate vehicle in area not designated for such use, $49.50
Stephen E. Stevens, Hopkins, Failed to register vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kiya G. Stayton, Dearborn, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
James L. Duncan, Skidmore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Logan D. Evans, Guilford, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Geoffrey C. Quinn, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Courtney D. Dye, Liberty, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Derek M. Wray, Pickering, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Joey K. Manwarren, Wallingford, Iowa, Truck 18000 lbs. or more, bus following another too closely, $130.50
Bryce T. Krone, Bonner Springs, Kansas, Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in the same direction, $60.50
Samuel G. Moore, Stanberry, Seat belt violation, $10
David A. Devine, Burlington Jct., Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Nicole M. Nichols, Guilford, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Raul Hernandez, Lenox, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Hailey A. Grime, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jalen M. Malone, Mary-ville, speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jose M. C. Gonzalez, Plantation, Florida, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Brandi R. Johnson, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Kyle D. Maloney, Orleans, Nebraska, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $605.0
Jaibrianie T. Lacey, Kansas City Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Tasha M. Bisby, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued; Seat belt violation, $10
Madison M. Flowers, Albany, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jesse Chlamon, Corpus Christi, Texas, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Wendy L. Younce, Odessa, Failed to properly affix display tab on motor vehicle license plate, $50.50
Timothy D. Hoepker, Hopkins, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Daniel Mendoza, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Marissa A. Ziemba, Papillion, Nebraska, Seat belt violation, $10
Zoey L. Fulton, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Brandon A. Guzman, Olathe, Kansas, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Amanda N. Cherry, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Tristlynn J. Roberts, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Kelly D. Vore, Maryville, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
September 19
Judge Corey Herron
Serena K. Watson, Fairfax, Hindering prosecution, Seven days county jail
Norrin B. Bishop, St. Joseph, Stealing, $750 or more, Two days county jail, $1,000 fine
Petelo T. Sua, Maryville, Domestic assault, fourth degree, 60 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation
September 20
Judge Robert Rice
Austin J. Kent, Clarinda, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Hollie M. Peek, Hopkins, Stealing, 10 days county jail, Suspended execution of sentence, one year supervised probation, $500 fine
Dallas R. Stanton, St. Joseph, Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, Driving while revoked, suspended, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Logan A. Steeve, Hopkins, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Lisa E. Watson, Stanberry, Speeding, 26+ mph over, $100.50; Speeding 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Dustin J. Conover, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle iwhtout properly equipped bumpers, $80.50