COURT NEWS
December 8
Judge Corey Herron
Mitchell H. Cosbey, Maryville, Probation violation, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition revoked and $400 fine imposed; Driving while intoxicated, prior offender, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation, 14 days shock incarceration
January 4
Judge Roger Prokes
Nathan A. Wilcoxson, Council Bluffs, Iowa, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Stealing, Failure to appear, warrant issued
January 5
Judge Corey Herron
Jeffery Pennington, Macks Creek, Probation violation, Misappropriation of funds of elderly nursing home residents, Probation revoked, Two years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation, Pay $12,000