COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, Dec. 27.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: 911 Telephone Tax payment to City of Maryville for November and December 2022; ARPA payment packet
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Email from a landowner re:garding road abandonment
• Walker reported that he adjusted the north exterior door at the Administration Center. A call was made to Coenen Electric to hook the exterior lights back up on the courthouse
• Lynette Harbin, director at Big Brother Big Sister, presented numbers to the commission and a request $5,000 to be considered in the FY2023 Budget.
• A landowner in Nodaway Township discussed the process of road closures.
• A County Road Construction Procedure was drafted to be used with Road Reconstruction and New Construction process.
• Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to discuss a personnel issue.
• Jenkins, along with Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, came in to discuss a personnel issue.
• Independence Township Trustee Philip Auffert stopped in to discuss CART Rock and a road for potential reconstruction in 2023.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, Dec. 29.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Payroll #26; Invoice for fall cleanup from Thomas’ Lawn Care.
• Newly elected office holders were sworn in at a ceremony conducted by Judge Corey Herron at the county courthouse. Those sworn in were: Judge Robert Rice, Bill Walker, Presiding Commissioner, Elaine Wilson, Circuit Clerk, Lisa James, Recorder, Tina Deiter, Prosecuting Attorney and Melinda Patton, County Clerk.
• Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney elect, discussed budgetary items for the FY2023 Budget.
• A resident of Nodaway County called in to request assistance with the burial expense for a deceased resident. The commission approved $500 out of the FY2023 budget. A call was made to Jeff Bram, Bram Funeral Home to discuss and have a payment request sent to the commission.
• A public hearing was held regarding the abandonment a portion of County Road 234, starting .20 of a mile North of County Road 233 (also known as Panther Road) and abandoned completely to the North end of Section 8 and 9, Township 65 North, Range 33 West, Nodaway County, Missouri. Walker called the hearing to order and turned it over to Patton to read the notice. Walker then opened the hearing up to questions and discussion from the public in attendance. The motion to abandon the portion of the road was made, seconded and passed by vote. Also present: Kirby Welch and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.
• Judge Robert Rice stopped in with updates on the Mental Health Board. Worth County has agreed to earmark $6,000 towards the Mental Health initiative.
• A public hearing was held regarding the abandonment of a portion of the East 152 feet of County Road 1051, also known as Vance Drive in Section 24, Township 64 North, Range 35 West, Nodaway County, Missouri, pursuant to RSMo 228.190. Walker called the hearing to order and turned it over to Patton to read the notice. Walker then opened the hearing up to questions and discussion from the public in attendance for any new information. Following discussion, a motion was made to abandon the afore mentioned section road, as the portion of the road is not currently maintained as a public road. This section of road does not serve any public needs such as mail route or school bus route and given that there is an easement agreement in place. The motion was seconded and passed by vote. Also present: Kevin Stoll, Abbie Stoll, Melvin Stoll, Barb Dueker, Chris Dueker, Jared Gallagher, Barb Anderson, Gene Auten, Kenny Talmadge and Wayne Pierson.
• Linda Mattson, Northstar Advocacy Center Executive Director and Meghann Kosman, court/victim advocate and volunteer coordinator, met with the commission to present numbers to make a request for consideration for the FY2023 budget. The request was for $7,500.
• The Budget Hearing date for FY2023 has been set for Thursday, January 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the office of the Nodaway County Commission.