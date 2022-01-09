LAND TRANSFERS
December 27, 2021
Charles L. and Laurel J. Eyman to CLE-2, LLC – See Record
Robert J. and Joanne Z. Schmitz to Collin J. and Sarah S. Schmitz – Com NE Cor. Sec 33-65-33..See Record
December 28, 2021
Vincent L. and Linda M. Shelby to Vincent L. and Linda Shelby Revocable Living Trust – Two Tracts..See Record
Mace and Carrie M. Coston to James D. Cox Revocable Living Trust – Beg W1/4 Cor Sec 30-64-36
South Hills Properties, LLC, Randy Arnold, Mark Burnsides to Tobco Commercial, LLC – See Record
Donald E. and Virginia Lee Calfee Revocable Living Trust, William Lowell Calfee, Geraldine and Richard Barclay, Curtis Dean Hagey, Successor Trustees to Curtis Dean Hagey – See Record
December 29, 2021
Tyson Keller to Michael Dublanc and Axel Bouchard – Com SE Cor Sec 11-64-36..See Record
David Bruce Judd to NWMO Investments LLC – Com NW Cor Sec17-64-35
Mike and Kathy Brand to The Maurice D. and Kathy S. Brand Revocable Trust – All NE1/4 SE1/4 Sec 18-64-33
Gary Nally Revocable Living to Twaddle Realty, Inc. – Beg W1/4 Cor Sec 25-62-36..See Record
December 30, 2021
Ruth Ilene Wake to Roy Edwin and Clarita Jean Schimming – E1/2 NE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 12-65-35
Ruth Ilene Wake to Roy Edwin and Clarita Jean Schimming – E1/2 SE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 ad NW1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 12-65-35
James R. and Sheila M. Calfee, Shane and Julie Moore, Kenneth Jermain to Jermain Legacy Farms, LLC – See Record
Jason Gerald and Teri Lynn Stoll to Jason Gerald and Teri Lynn Stoll – Sec 15 &16-62-33
Jason Gerald and Teri Lynn Stoll to Jason and Teri Lynn Stoll Family Trust – Sec 9 and 15 &16-62-33
Vanardi Trust, Gregory B. Vinardi, Trustee to Garland Shipps Family Limited Partnership – See Record
Donald J. Turner to Donald J. turner Revocable Living Trust – Lot 9 Mozingo Heights Subdivision
BT7 Corporation, Inc. Jon Meierhenry, President to Darren P. and Shantel M. Farnan – Lot 15 Seminary Sq., an Addition to the City of Maryville; a Re-division of Blk 2 Elizabeth Prather’s Addition to the Original Town of Maryville
Harold Richard Rush Estate, Mary A. Martinez, Personal Representative to Dalton Auffert – N1/2 NE1/4 and N1/2 NW1/4 Sec 30-66-33
David F. and Sallie Jo Potter and William G. and Bonnie Sybert to David F. Potter and William G. Sybert – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 31-62-34
David F. and Sallie Jo Potter and William G. and Bonnie Sybert to MFD, LLC – S1/2 SW1/4 Sec 31-62-34
Harold Richard Rush Estate, Mary A. Martinez, Personal Representative to Beatty and Cordell Farms, Inc. – SE1/4 Sec 24-66-34
Stagner Properties 2, LLC, Todd Stagner to Series 24 Steward Properties Group, LLC – Lot 4 Blk 43 City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Stagner Properties 2, LLC, Todd Stagner to Series 23 Steward Properties Group, LLC – S1/2 Lots 7, 8 Blk 3 MW Charles First Addition to Maryville
Stagner Properties 2, LLC, Todd Stagner to Series 25 Steward Properties Group, LLC – Com NW Cor N1/2 Blk 2 Eastern Boundary Original Town of Maryville
William Eugene Kerns to Matthew G. and Amber N. Morrow – See Record
Cassie and Marcus McGee, Cassie Welch to E&M Homes, LLC – Lot 14 Blk 7 Woodruff’s Crestview Addition to Maryville
Stagner Properties 2, LLC, Todd Stagner to Series 22 Steward Properties Group, LLC – Lot 29 Southern Boundary Original Town of Maryville
KDN Properties LLC, Dennis and Jennifer Nelson to Series 2 Steward Properties Group LLC – See Record
Stagner Properties 2, LLC, Todd Stagner to Series 21 Steward Properties Group, LLC – W1/2 Lot 1 Blk 14 Original Town of Maryville
December 31, 2021
William E. Kerns to Valentina Davenport – Lots 6, 7 Fullerton Addition to the City of Maryville
Douglas L. and Ruth R. Stickley to Phillip A. and Amy L. Schreck – Lot 6 Blk 29 Maryville City Company’s Addition to Maryville
Bearcat Properties, LLC, Kirby L. Morrison to Greg and Vanessa Lieberman – Lot 3 ½ blk 7 Northwest Ext. to Maryville
Burlington Hawk Property Group, LLC to Gig Ref1 MO2, LLC and SLH&B MV2, LLC – Part SW Cor Lot 5 Northern Boundary Original Town of Maryville
Burlington Hawk Property Group, LLC to Gig Ref1 MO1, LLC and SLH&B MV1, LLC – Part SW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 7-64-35
Tracy L. Beason to Jason and Kathlyne Patterson – Lot 8 Except Strip 10 ft. Wide Off N Side & Lot 9 Blk 1 Sayler’s Sec Add to the Town of Hopkins
Darren K. Kato and Stephanie D. Dines to Matthew James and Amer Lea Parker – Lot 5 Blk 1 McPherson’s First Addition to Hopkins
Donald E. and Virginia Lee Calfee Revocable Living Trust, William Lowell Calfee, Geraldine and Richard Barclay, Curtis Dean Hagey, Trustees to Ronnie E. and Angela Hagey – See Record
Donald E. and Virginia Lee Calfee Revocable Living Trust, William Lowell Calfee, Geraldine and Richard Barclay, Curtis Dean Hagey, Trustees to Ronnie E Hagey – See Record
Donald E. and Virginia Lee Calfee Revocable Living Trust, William Lowell Calfee, Geraldine and Richard Barclay, Curtis Dean Hagey, Trustees to Ronnie E Hagey – See Record
January 4, 2022
Kevin J. and Sonja R. Stiens Revocable Living Trust to R&A Properties, LLC – Lot 4 Blk 13 Southern Extension or Addition to Maryville
Brenda Kay Schildknecht, Brenda Kay Ryan to John Randall and Brenda Kay Schildknecht – N1/2 SW1/4 Sec 31-62-34
January 5, 2022
Jody D. Brown, David James and Christina Sprague to Howard Walker – SW Cor Lot 6, Blk 7 Highland View Addition to Skidmore..See Record
Jody D. Brown, David James and Christina Sprague to Howard Walker – Lots 4, 5, 6 Blk 7 Highland View Addition to Skidmore