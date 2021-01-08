MISSOURI HIGHWAY PATROL
December 30
4:15 p.m. – Brian D. Pfeil, 27, Maitland, Holt County warrant for Failing to yield to emergency vehicle, resisting arrest, speeding, failure to register motor vehicle and no proof of insurance
December 31
9:09 p.m. – Catherine M. McGuire, 57, Parnell, Maryville Department of Public Safety warrants for failure to obey court order and speeding
January 1
3:08 a.m. – Melody R. Allison, 51, Rock Port, Driving while intoxicated; Careless and imprudent driving involving a crash