COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, December 28.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Quotes for a new server
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor reviewed work the crew has been doing.
• Crystal Ward, board president and Maggie Rockwood, board member of New Nodaway County Humane Society presented information on numbers and asked to be considered for the county FY2022 Budget. Marilyn Jenkins reviewed 2021 revenue and expense reports with the commission.
• Tammy Carter, H.R. director reviewed changes made to the Employee Handbook. Changes include: Page 1, updated date; Page 2, signature page updated; Page 9, addition of a paragraph stating that employees may opt to use accrued vacation time when sick leave credits are exhausted as well as changing the paragraph regarding transfer of sick leave credits to qualify that there is no restricted amount; Page 19, change to Jailors Uniform Allowance; Page 26, updated 2022 Salary Schedule information as well as the updated Salary Schedule on the following page; a copy of the 2022 Holiday Schedule; addition of the August 17, 2021 American Recover Plan Act (ARPA) pay information. The commission approved the proposed changes for the updated 2022 Employee Handbook.
• On December 23rd, the commission made a motion to keep the schedule as it is, except for changing the date Columbus Day is observed to the Friday after Thanksgiving. The schedule was updated to reflect this change and stamped approved.
• The commission discussed the current reimbursable mileage rate of $.33 per mile. A motion to increase the mileage rate to $.45 per mile effective January 1, 2022. The motion passed by vote.
• A call was made to Brett Hurst, Hurst Law Group regarding documents sent by Brian Madden of Wagstaff and Cartmell. The commission reviewed the documents. A motion to adopt Resolution #12282021 to enter an Agreement releasing its claims to some participants in the opioid distribution chain in order to access opioid litigation settlement funds and become eligible for certain state grants. The motion passed by vote.
• Patton submitted the December expense and revenue budget reports for review.
• Andy Abbott, MTE, stopped in to speak with the commission regarding the county’s server and the quotes MTE had provided. An email was sent to the county attorney with questions.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, December 30.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk, and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Approvals and requisitions: Inventory Disposal forms from the Prosecuting Attorney’s office. Sheriff to Fastenal for supplies; County Commission to MTE for Emergency Purchase for server.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: FEMA PA-07-MO-4451-RPA-0044 email
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor reviewed work the crew has been doing.
• Applications reviewed, signed and returned for Hutchinson Insurance for cyber and privacy insurance.
• A call was made to Robin Davison, Northwest Region Council of Governments to discuss the Household Hazardous Waste program for 2022-23.
• The commission reviewed information on server upgrades with input from Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton.
• A motion was made, seconded and passed for an emergency purchase of a Dell Server from MTE with software due to multiple failures.
• The commission reviewed 2021 revenue numbers as provided by Jenkins.
• The bid as presented by DocuLock, LLC for scanning and archiving was approved. STAT Informatic Solutions did not provide a bid in the format requested and a bid from Information Management & Securities, LLC was thrown out as it was not received by the opening bid time advertised.
• The commission, along with Engle, inspected a cement box located on Road #875 in Hughes Township, a tube on Road #824 in Monroe Township, Road #930 in White Cloud Township and bridges on Roads #521 and 524 in Green Township.
• The commission discussed Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA for 2022.) No decision was reached.