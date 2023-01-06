LAND TRANSFERS
December 21, 2022
Brandon R. and Natasha M. Brand to Brand Management LLC – See Record
Ricky J. and Michelle M. Allen to Eli Sloniker – Lots 6, 7 Blk 1 Third Addition to Skidmore
December 22, 2022
Jack Jr. and Teresa D. Jones to Cameron and Leanne Williams – E1/2 Blk 4 WR Saunders Addition to Maryville
City of Maryville to Kawasaki – S1/4 Car NE1/4 Sec 31-64-35
Purple Martin Enterprises LLC, John P. and Vicky D. Judah to John P. and Vicky Judah Revocable Living Trust – See Record
December 23, 2022
Clyde and Beverly Henry to Bifford C. and Sandra L. Harden – Sec 16-65-36
Michael D. and Regina G. Hilsabeck to Zachary A. and Emily A. Hilsabeck Com N1/4 Cor Sec 26-63-35
December 27, 2022
Elizabeth Rose Gard, Betty Gard to John D. and Mary R. Archer, Sadie R. Poe – NE Cor Blk 34 Hastings Addition to Maryville
Four Horsemen Properties LLC, Stephanie Campbell to Black Pony Brewery Redevelopment Corp – W 24 Ft Lot 5 Blk 3 Original Town of Maryville
Black Pony Brewery Redevelopment Corp, Stephanie Campbell to Four Horsemen Properties LLC – W 24 Ft Lot 5 Blk 3 Original Town of Maryville
December 28, 2022
Nicholas P. and Haley D. Palmer to John D. Brandy R. and Ronald J. Kroeger – Sec 29-65-36
December 29, 2022
Melvin and Venieta Stoll Family Trust to Kevin and Abbie Still – Sec 24-64-35
December 30, 2022
Hayden Emery and Linda Jenkins to Angela Kloos – W1/2 NE1/4 Unnumbered Elk Original Town of Maryville
Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust, Lyle D. Marriott, Trustee to Aaron Theas and Sara Elizabeth Frueh – Sec 23-66-36
Lyle D. and Pamela J. Marriott to Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust, Lyle D. Marriott, Trustee – Sec 22-66-36
Doris M. Porterfield Revocable Trust, Lyle D. Marriott, Trustee to Andrew Charles and Page Ann Beske – Sec 22-66-36
Kirk S. and Karen L. Nicholson, MJCJH LLC to Melvin J. and Venieta M. Stoll – Com SW Cor Sec 21-64-35.. Along with Easement
MJCJH LLC to Melvin J. and Venieta M. Stoll – Com SW Cor Sec 21-64-35.. Along with Easement
Justin and Tiffany Dredge to Sharen L. Hall – S1/2 Lots 1, 2 Blk 2 Robinson’s Third Addition to Maryville
January 3, 2023
David R. and Connie R. Wilkinson to David R., Connie R. and Christopher D. Wilkinson, Starve Studios LLC – E1/2 Lots 5, 6 Blk 5 Northwest East. (Life Estate)