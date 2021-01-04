COURT NEWS
December 21
Judge Corey Herron
Josie L. Fredricks, Maryville Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, Failure to appear, warrant issued
December 21
Judge Roger Prokes
Robert D. Mowen, St. Joseph, Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Speeding, 26 + mph over, 30 days county jail; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $500
Tyreque M. Osborne, Kansas City, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification or extension
Melissa A. Sybert, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification or extension, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation
Andrew S. Parrott, Savannah, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid f 11-35 grams, Seven years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration
December 22
Judge Robert Rice
Caleb B. Dreyer, Harrisonville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle or trailer, $234
Riley M. Hill, Liberty, Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit, $49.50
Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Makaya K. Geagly, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Coleby L. Holtswarth, Blue Springs, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Makayla A. Riley, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Dalton M. Hall, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Deauntie L. Parker, Kansas City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $258
Ty L Sturgeon, Maitland, Speeding, 6-10 mph oover, $60.50
Jordan A. Burgher, Maryville, Fail to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50
Emma K. Adwell, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304
Tina M. Goodrick, St. Joseph, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238
Tiffanee J. Shoemaker, Platte City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Isabella K Dedrick, Grain Valley, Speeding, 16-19 mph oer, $100.50
Annamaria D. Neverve, Kansas City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304
Colby A. Kelly, Pickering, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Aaron J. Walker, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Abdelmonaem S. Jornaz, Leavenworth, Kansas, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $258
Kennedy K. Titus, Hopkins, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Mitchell A. Sherry, Ravenwood, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Jenna E. Hontz, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Jackson D. Routh, Gladstone, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238
Jovany Sanchez, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Dana L. Wilson, Albany, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Virgil G. T. Woods Jr., Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $234
Kristina M. Gobster, Maricopa, Arizona Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Justin D. Wright, Turney, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163
Dakota P. Coffman, Conception, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Quentin J. Spainhower, Stanberry, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
James M. Boyles, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163