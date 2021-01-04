COURT NEWS

December 21

Judge Corey Herron

Josie L. Fredricks, Maryville Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop, Failure to appear, warrant issued

December 21

Judge Roger Prokes

Robert D. Mowen, St. Joseph, Resisting arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, creating a substantial risk of serious injury, death to any person, Four years Department of Corrections, Suspended execution of sentence, five years supervised probation; Speeding, 26 + mph over, 30 days county jail; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, $500

Tyreque M. Osborne, Kansas City, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification or extension

Melissa A. Sybert, Maryville, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid, Probation continued without modification or extension, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation

Andrew S. Parrott, Savannah, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid; Possession of marijuana, synthetic cannabinoid f 11-35 grams, Seven years Department of Corrections with court retaining jurisdiction, 120 days shock incarceration

December 22

Judge Robert Rice

Caleb B. Dreyer, Harrisonville, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle or trailer, $234

Riley M. Hill, Liberty, Take, attempt to take, pursue, possess or transport wildlife without permit, $49.50

Trenton A. McElvain, Worth, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Makaya K. Geagly, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Coleby L. Holtswarth, Blue Springs, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Makayla A. Riley, Burlington Jct., Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Dalton M. Hall, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Deauntie L. Parker, Kansas City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $258

Ty L Sturgeon, Maitland, Speeding, 6-10 mph oover, $60.50

Jordan A. Burgher, Maryville, Fail to stop for stop sign at stop line, before crosswalk, point nearest intersection, $60.50

Emma K. Adwell, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304

Tina M. Goodrick, St. Joseph, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238

Tiffanee J. Shoemaker, Platte City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Isabella K Dedrick, Grain Valley, Speeding, 16-19 mph oer, $100.50

Annamaria D. Neverve, Kansas City, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304

Colby A. Kelly, Pickering, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Aaron J. Walker, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Abdelmonaem S. Jornaz, Leavenworth, Kansas, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $258

Kennedy K. Titus, Hopkins, Failed to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Mitchell A. Sherry, Ravenwood, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Jenna E. Hontz, St. Joseph, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Jackson D. Routh, Gladstone, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $238

Jovany Sanchez, Kenosha, Wisconsin, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Dana L. Wilson, Albany, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50

Virgil G. T. Woods Jr., Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $234

Kristina M. Gobster, Maricopa, Arizona Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Justin D. Wright, Turney, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163

Dakota P. Coffman, Conception, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Quentin J. Spainhower, Stanberry, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

James M. Boyles, Maryville, Fail to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $163

