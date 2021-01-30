COURT NEWS
January 20
Judge Robert Rice
Gabriel E. Schuetz, Maryville, Entering or being on Conservation Department ground during restricted hours, $24.50
Jacob A. M. Nastasio Maitland, Seat belt violation, $10
Aiden M. Perry, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Ryan A. Muskeyvalley, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $209
Arthur W. Mack Jr, Skidmore, Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width, $60.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Steven M. Schanbacher, Seymour, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Anthony L. Jacoby, Ravenwood, Seat belt violation, $10
Michael T. Morgan, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Bobby G. Mott, Savannah, Seat belt violation, $10
Lisa E. Watson, Stanberry, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Christy M. Vongkhamchanh, Taberg, New York, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Morgan D. King, Kearney, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Emma M. Bohannon, Graham, Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, $60.50
Logan J. Nelson, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
January 22
Judge Roger Prokes
Domonick D. Warren, St. Joseph, Deliver of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid
Michael J. Prinkey, Maryville, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid; Unlawful delivery of drug paraphernalia, Enter Community Correction Center program
Joshua J. Strange, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence, five years supervised probation; Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, 60 days county jail
Chandler P. Griffith, Kansas City, Probation violation, Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, Suspended imposition of sentence revokes, three years Department of Corrections
January 25
Judge Corey Herron
Jeremy M. Miller, Maryville, Speeding, 16-19 mph over, $100.50
Freddy Nsengiyumva, Kansas City, Failed to display plates on motor vehicle, trailer, $304