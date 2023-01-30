MUNICIPAL COURT
December 21
Judge Robert Rice
Tyler Paul, Lathrop, Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Ashritha Ponugoti, Maryville, Loitering, $400
Dhanush Pothugunta, Maryville, Loitering, $400
Ethan J. Rice, Smithville, Defective equipment, $186.50; Littering, $500; Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
Kelly Samuels, St. Louis, Littering, $200
Robert J. Santiago, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Cedric S. Shields, Austin, Minnesota, Assault, $500
Andrea C. Smith, Maryville, Misc. ordinance violation, $100
Matthew A. Thiemann, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Srikanth Reddy Varala, Maryville, Loitering, $400
Vikas Reddy Yennam, Maryville, Loitering, $400
Kaitlyn B. Brown, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $100
Justin W. Cronk, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle with vision reducing material applied to windshield, excess vision reducing material applied to side window, $50.50
Jadin S. Defreece, Ravenwood, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Gopi Krishna Kandimalla, Maryville, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Rochak Kunwar, Mary-ville, Fish without a permit, non-resident, $50
Zachary K. Naurez, Maryville, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50; Seat belt violation, $10
Brody C. Porter, Savannah, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Darius M. Robinson, Kansas City, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Kevin B. Stoll, Ravenwood, Seat belt violation, $10
Denise N. Thomas, Kansas City, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Brendan K, Tubbs, Craig, Driver operate commercial motor vehicle without seat belt, $50.50
Corey M. Tucker, Grandview, Operated motor vehicle without obtaining new driver’s license after being revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jesse D. Vicker, Creston, Iowa, Seat belt violation, $10
Kory A. Wade, Marshfield, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Jonathan T. Walker, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
January 4
Judge Robert Rice
Matthew R. Babbitt-George, Holt, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Edgar Buckels, Florissant, Failed to yield, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Mackenzie R. Cantrell, Holt, Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Lillie A. Cruse, Maryville, Defective equipment, $250
Jeannie M. Dell, Maryville, Expired plates, $25.25
Sandra Epting, Maryville, Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility; Expired plates, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jarin T. Glenn, Skidmore, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Elijah Hay, Maryville, Expired plates, $50.50
Heather L. Janus, Oskaloosa, Kansas, Defective equipment, $186.50
Andrew J. Kridler, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
Jeremy G. Laun, Maryville, Leaving the scene of a motor vehicle, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Helena M. Love, Hopkins, Seat belt violation, $10
Ryan T. McLenathen, Sheridan, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid or no license, $250; Failed to register vehicle, $50.50; Operate vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $350; Failed to display, fasten front/back license plate on motor vehicle, trailer, $50.50
Casey J. Meyer, Parnell, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50
John Monroe, Golden, Colorado, Expired plates, $50.50
Shanmukha Rali, Maryville, Defective equipment, $150
Paola Rangel, Maryville, Failed to register vehicle, $25.25
Drew A. Russell, Maryville, Minor visibly intoxicated, BAC .02 or more, $200
Margaret Smith, Burlington Jct., Operate vehicle on highway without valid or no license, $250
Marcella A. Stokes, Hopkins, Expired plates, $25.25
Phyllis J. Stoll, Maryville, Defective equipment $250
Dustin R. Stone, Beatrice, Nebraska, Illegal, improper turning; Driving while revoked, suspended, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Joseph Truman, Mary-ville, Failed to register vehicle, $50.50