LAND TRANSFERS
December 15, 2021
Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes – Part of Lot 17 Western Boundary Original town of Maryville…See Record
Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes –Lot 2 Blk 3 Southern Ext. to Maryville
Michael J. and Lynnette J. Conkling to Frank E. and Lana R. Cease – N 50 Ft. of W 50 Ft. Lot 1 Original Town of Conception
December 16, 2021
Adam and Sherra Weldon to George Leus – Beg SW Cor Lot 1 Sunnyside Acres…See Record
Whitford-Vantwa, Inc., Bryan D. Twaddle to Ronald W. and Elaine M. Wilson – Lot 4 Highland Estates Plat 1
Kirby L. and Rosemary R. Stiens to MFA Inc. – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-34…See Record
Kirby L. and Rosemary R. Stiens to MFA Inc. – Beg S1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-34…See Record
December 17, 2021
Laurie and Robert Ringgold to Eric Edick – Lot 7 Blk 15 Original Town of Barnard
Brooke Maria and Matthew David McDonald to Taylin Hunter Lots 5, 6 Blk 36 Hastings Addition to Maryville
Pamela Atkin to Roen and Joey Poulson – Sec 17-66-37..See Record
Brian Roderick to Tyrone Pankau – Beg SE Cor Blk 40 Original Town of Hopkins
Jeffrey and Sherri Ogbourne to Jonathan and Priscilla Jacoba – Com SW Cor Sec 25-64-35…See Record
Harvest Investments, LLC, Jeff Ewing to Golf Tee Investments, LLC – Com NE Cor Sec 13-64-36…See Record
City of Skidmore to Courtney Marie Jefferson and Ralph Louis Tackett II – W1/2 Lot 4 Blk 2 4th Addition to Skidmore
Andrew and Codi Nordbye to Ty and Lucy Stanton – Lot 1 and N 11 Ft Lot 2 Blk 9 Torrance’s Addition to the City of Maryville
December 20, 2021
Mary E. Luke Revocable Living Trust, Gerald R. Luke, Raymond M. Luke, Margaret A. Schieber and Edna F. Schieber, Successor Trustees to Kirby L., Rosemary R. and Ryan Stiens – Part of Sec 22-63-34
Mary E. Luke Revocable Living Trust, Gerald R. Luke, Raymond M. Luke, Margaret A. Schieber and Edna F. Schieber, Successor Trustees to Randy and Lori Stoll – Part of W1/2 Sec 4-63-34…
Lewis E. and Donna J. Catterson to Donald E. Catterson – Com NW Cor Sec 5-64-35…See Record
Mary E. Luke Revocable Living Trust, Gerald R. Luke, Raymond M. Luke, Margaret A. Schieber and Edna F. Schieber, Successor Trustees to Randy and Lori Stoll – S1/2 SW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4; E1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 3-63-34
Ruth M. Vanfosson to Glenda and Bernard Zimmerman – Lot 1 Blk 3 MW Charles First Addition to the City of Maryville
Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., IBP Inc. to Bryan W. and Marcy K. Sobotka – Sec 13-64-34 with Deed Restriction
Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., IBP Inc. to Bryan W. and Marcy K. Sobotka – Sec 13-64-34
Amanda and Chris Anderson, Amanda Jane Allen to Jacob Teaney – Lot 3 Blk 4 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood
December 21, 2021
Randy L. and Diane D. Psota to Grant J. Maurer – Lot 3 Blk 3 Northwest Extension to Maryville
Darren E. and Ronda Sigman Revocable Trust to Darren and Ronda Sigman – Lot 25 Pleasant View Addition in Sec 14-64-35
Randy J. Frueh Revocable Living Trust to Roger G. and Teresa L. Frueh Joint Declaration Trust – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 5-64-35…See Record
Darren E. and Ronda Sigman to Darren E. and Ronda Sigman Revocable Trust – Lot 25 Pleasant View Addition in Sec 14-64-35
December 22, 2021
Gina A. Barger to Robert T. Duvall – Lot 1 Blk 2 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville
Jerry S. and Roxanna T. Cluff to Mariam McAdams – Lot 5 and S 30 Ft Lot 6 Blk 42 Original Town of Hopkins
Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend to Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust – N 50 Ft S1/2 Lots 3 Blk 2 Northwest Terrace Subdivision to the City of Maryville
Lloyd and Romona Jane Jackson, Charles P. and Roberta Ann Beck, and Diana Kay Sadler to Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend – Tract in Sec 23-62-35 and Tract in Sec 24-62-35
Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend, Charles P. and Roberta Ann Beck, and Diana Kay Sadler to Lloyd and Romona Jane Jackson – Two Tracts in Sec 24-62-35
Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend, Lloyd and Romona Jane Jackson, and Diana Kay Sadler to Charles P. and Roberta Ann Beck –Tract in Sec 23-62-35
December 23, 2021
Vernon and Marla Coy to Vernon and Marla Coy Revocable Trust – Com at S1/2 Cor Sec 32-65-35…See Record
Bryan S. Long and Susan Buessing Long to Bryan S. Long and Susan Buessing Long – Com at E1/4 Cor Sec 31-65-35…See Record
