LAND TRANSFERS

December 15, 2021

Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes – Part of Lot 17 Western Boundary Original town of Maryville…See Record

Bearcat Properties, LLC to Gage Hayes –Lot 2 Blk 3 Southern Ext. to Maryville

Michael J. and Lynnette J. Conkling to Frank E. and Lana R. Cease – N 50 Ft. of W 50 Ft. Lot 1 Original Town of Conception

December 16, 2021

Adam and Sherra Weldon to George Leus – Beg SW Cor Lot 1 Sunnyside Acres…See Record

Whitford-Vantwa, Inc., Bryan D. Twaddle to Ronald W. and Elaine M. Wilson – Lot 4 Highland Estates Plat 1

Kirby L. and Rosemary R. Stiens to MFA Inc. – Com S1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-34…See Record

Kirby L. and Rosemary R. Stiens to MFA Inc. – Beg S1/4 Cor Sec 13-64-34…See Record

December 17, 2021

Laurie and Robert Ringgold to Eric Edick – Lot 7 Blk 15 Original Town of Barnard

Brooke Maria and Matthew David McDonald to Taylin Hunter  Lots 5, 6 Blk 36 Hastings Addition to Maryville

Pamela Atkin to Roen and Joey Poulson – Sec 17-66-37..See Record

Brian Roderick to Tyrone Pankau – Beg SE Cor Blk 40 Original Town of Hopkins

Jeffrey and Sherri Ogbourne to Jonathan and Priscilla Jacoba – Com SW Cor Sec 25-64-35…See Record

Harvest Investments, LLC, Jeff Ewing to Golf Tee Investments, LLC – Com NE Cor Sec 13-64-36…See Record

City of Skidmore to Courtney Marie Jefferson and Ralph Louis Tackett II – W1/2 Lot 4 Blk 2 4th Addition to Skidmore

Andrew and Codi Nordbye to Ty and Lucy Stanton – Lot 1 and N 11 Ft Lot 2 Blk 9 Torrance’s Addition to the City of Maryville

December 20, 2021

Mary E. Luke Revocable Living Trust, Gerald R. Luke, Raymond M. Luke, Margaret A. Schieber and Edna F. Schieber, Successor Trustees to Kirby L., Rosemary R. and Ryan Stiens – Part of Sec 22-63-34

Mary E. Luke Revocable Living Trust, Gerald R. Luke, Raymond M. Luke, Margaret A. Schieber and Edna F. Schieber, Successor Trustees to Randy and Lori Stoll – Part of W1/2 Sec 4-63-34…

Lewis E. and Donna J. Catterson to Donald E. Catterson – Com NW Cor Sec 5-64-35…See Record

Mary E. Luke Revocable Living Trust, Gerald R. Luke, Raymond M. Luke, Margaret A. Schieber and Edna F. Schieber, Successor Trustees to Randy and Lori Stoll – S1/2 SW1/4; NE1/4 SW1/4; E1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 Sec 3-63-34

Ruth M. Vanfosson to Glenda and Bernard Zimmerman – Lot 1 Blk 3 MW Charles First Addition to the City of Maryville

Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., IBP Inc. to Bryan W. and Marcy K. Sobotka – Sec 13-64-34 with Deed Restriction

Tyson Fresh Meats, Inc., IBP Inc. to Bryan W. and Marcy K. Sobotka – Sec 13-64-34

Amanda and Chris Anderson, Amanda Jane Allen to Jacob Teaney – Lot 3 Blk 4 Hawk’s First Addition to Ravenwood

December 21, 2021

Randy L. and Diane D. Psota to Grant J. Maurer – Lot 3 Blk 3 Northwest Extension to Maryville

Darren E. and Ronda Sigman Revocable Trust to Darren and Ronda Sigman – Lot 25 Pleasant View Addition in Sec 14-64-35

Randy J. Frueh Revocable Living Trust to Roger G. and Teresa L. Frueh Joint Declaration Trust – N1/2 SE1/4 Sec 5-64-35…See Record

Darren E. and Ronda Sigman to Darren E. and Ronda Sigman Revocable Trust – Lot 25 Pleasant View Addition in Sec 14-64-35

December 22, 2021

Gina A. Barger to Robert T. Duvall – Lot 1 Blk 2 Beverly Hills Addition to Maryville

Jerry S. and Roxanna T. Cluff to Mariam McAdams – Lot 5 and S 30 Ft Lot 6 Blk 42 Original Town of Hopkins

Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend to Tom and Nancy Townsend Family Trust – N 50 Ft S1/2 Lots 3 Blk 2 Northwest Terrace Subdivision to the City of Maryville

Lloyd and Romona Jane Jackson, Charles P. and Roberta Ann Beck, and Diana Kay Sadler to Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend – Tract in Sec 23-62-35 and Tract in Sec 24-62-35

Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend, Charles P. and Roberta Ann Beck, and Diana Kay Sadler to Lloyd and Romona Jane Jackson – Two Tracts in Sec 24-62-35

Donald L. and M. Leeanne Townsend, Lloyd and Romona Jane Jackson, and Diana Kay Sadler to Charles P. and Roberta Ann Beck –Tract in Sec 23-62-35

December 23, 2021

Vernon and Marla Coy to Vernon and Marla Coy Revocable Trust – Com at S1/2 Cor Sec 32-65-35…See Record

Bryan S. Long and Susan Buessing Long to Bryan S. Long and Susan Buessing Long – Com at E1/4 Cor Sec 31-65-35…See Record

Bryan S. Long and Susan Buessing Long to Bryan S. Long and Susan Buessing Long – Com at E1/4 Cor Sec 31-65-35…See Record

 

