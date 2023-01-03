MARYVILLE POLICE
December 9
December 9
9:43 p.m. – 300 block N. Main – Quincy J. Brandt, 19, Kearney – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to stop at steady red light
December 11
1:28 a.m. – 600 block N. Market – Brooke C. Schnarre, 21, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated; Failure to maintain right half of roadway; Equipment violation
December 14
10:35 p.m. – 100 block W. 2nd – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
December 16
4:27 p.m. – 1600 block S. Main – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
December 17
10:40 a.m. – 800 block S. Laura – Trespassing – Ongoing investigation
4:18 p.m. – 400 block S. Buchanan – Harassment – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
December 8
9:37 a.m. – 1900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Christian N. Slay, 27, Des Moines, Iowa; Driver 2: Sai A. Kuntamukkala, 23, Maryville
12:40 p.m. – 1500 block S. Main – Driver 1: Rose M. Eckstein, 60, Maryville; Driver 2: Adahlisa R. Thompson
December 14
11:56 a.m. – 24000 block Bus. Hwy 71Driver 1: Cassidy B. Spire, 20, Maryville; Driver 2: Ferris L. Remus, 58, Maryville
December 15
6:50 a.m. – Horsepower Dr. & US Hwy 71 Bypass – Driver 1: Unknown; Driver 2: Brett W. Allen, 33, Amazonia
