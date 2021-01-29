MARYVILLE PUBLIC SAFETY
Incidents
January 9
8:58 p.m. – 300 block N. Buchanan – Carson E. Radcliff, 20, Trenton – Minor in possession
January 17
12:26 a.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Jacob A. M. Nastasio, 29, Hopkins – Driving while intoxicated, Driving while suspended; Failure to illuminate headlamps
12:48 a.m. – 1200 block W. 16th – Assault – Ongoing investigation
9:59 a.m. – 500 block W. 7th – Property damage – Ongoing investigation
January 20
1:15 a.m. – 200 block W. 12th – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
January 22
8:32 a.m. – 700 block Franklin Place – Richard R. Mace, 54, Maryville – City code violation
10:06 p.m. – 400 block W. 1st – Jackson R. Anderson, 18, Omaha, Nebraska – Driving while intoxicated, Minor in possession, Open container in motor vehicle; Possession of fake ID; Equipment violation
10:32 p.m. – 200 block W. 1st – Khalil R. Parker, 28, Maryville – Possession of marijuana; False information to public safety officer
January 23
2:00 a.m. -100 block S. Walnut - Elizabeth E. McNamara, 19, Maryville – Driving while intoxicated, Failure to maintain the right half of roadway; Speeding
9:20 p.m. – 400 block N. Buchanan – Chase M. Reynolds, 19, Maitland – Excessive acceleration; Displaying the plate of another vehicle
January 24
1:05 a.m. – 900 block S. Main – Grace A. Gardner, 19, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving
12:50 p.m. – 300 block Volunteer Ave. – Larceny – Ongoing investigation
6:54 p.m. – 1200 block S. Main – Disorderly conduct – Ongoing investigation
Accidents
January 16
4:00 p.m. – 1700 block E. 1st – Driver 1: Craig A. Roberts, 50, Maryville – Following too close; Driver 2: Matthew C. Thummel, 51, Parnell
January 17
8:10 p.m. – N. Main & W. 7th – Vehicle owner 1: Bryant W. McCord, Maryville
January 20
2:39 a.m. – 1700 block N. Grand - Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Macey L. Ward, Jamesport
3:04 p.m. – 400 block S. Main – Driver 1: Brianna N. Peter, 16, Maryville – Careless and imprudent driving; Driver 2: Thomas W. Merrigan, 64, Maryville; Driver 3: Jesse M. Farmer, 20, Maryville; Driver 4: Phillip W. Cobb, 51, Maryville
January 22
2:42 p.m. – S. Main & US Hwy 71 – Driver 1: Cheyenne S. M. Hellebust, 21, Maryville; Driver 2: Sage N. Beers, 20, Syracuse, Nebraska – Careless and imprudent
7:25 p.m. – 900 block S. Main – Driver 1: Unknown; Vehicle owner 2: Theresa A. Keever, Skidmore
January 24
1:14 p.m. – 100 block W. 3rd – Driver 1: Malinda M. Prangle, 61, Barnard