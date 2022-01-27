COURT NEWS

January 18

Judge Robert Rice

Quincy L. Nichols, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Seat belt violation, $10

Sean E. Bolin, Vienna, South Dakota, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Assault, fourth degree, 10 days county jail

J’Ravein J. Anderson, Maryville, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Leaving scene of accident; Property damage, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $200

Joshua D. Sagehorn, Seward, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation

January 19

Judge Robert Rice

Ambar A. Appel, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Crew M. McAlpin, Exira, Iowa, Failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Cody A. Vannaman, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Micheal D. Davis, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $250

Quenton J. Manship, Barnard, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Stormi M. Robinson, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Justin J. Brodrick, Skidmore, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

John E. Acosta, Warrensburg, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Katherine R. Cordova, Platte City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

William M. Krump, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Savannah R. Hansen, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Richard W. Wiseman, Independence, Operate motor vehicle with front/rear bumper(s) raised above maximum bumper height, $300

Kiya G. Stayton, Dearborn, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Jose G. Chavez, Dallas, Texas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued

Rowan A. Reynolds, Buckner, Operate motor vehicle with front/rear bumper(s) raised above maximum bumper height, $300

Padrick T. D. Wennihan, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Kory L. Stuart, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300

Austin M. King, Easton, Seat belt violation, $10

Khalid Hamdouni, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Hannah L. Scarbrough, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50

Ethan M. Gray, Raymore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159

Anthony S. Daleske, Redding, Iowa. Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Oak M. Steffey, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Vada M. Thomas, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Micaela A. Dea, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50

Kiersten C. McWiliams, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234

Jared N. Carter, Clearfield, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50

Kaylynn L. Dahl, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Jordan E. Brady, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Dakota L. Wray, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation

Rigoberto C. Valencia, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $200; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

Darin J. Sunderman, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10

Jerry W. Swinney III, Amazonia, Fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, $60.50

Terri S. Harmon, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50

January 21

Judge Robert Rice

David A. Bayer, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $1; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, three days county jail

