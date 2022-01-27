COURT NEWS
January 18
Judge Robert Rice
Quincy L. Nichols, St. Joseph, Driving while intoxicated, suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Seat belt violation, $10
Sean E. Bolin, Vienna, South Dakota, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Assault, fourth degree, 10 days county jail
J’Ravein J. Anderson, Maryville, Resisting, interfering with arrest, detention or stop; Leaving scene of accident; Property damage, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation; Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, $200
Joshua D. Sagehorn, Seward, Nebraska, Driving while intoxicated, Suspended imposition of sentence, two years supervised probation
January 19
Judge Robert Rice
Ambar A. Appel, Lee’s Summit, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Crew M. McAlpin, Exira, Iowa, Failure to comply with ignition interlock device requirements; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Cody A. Vannaman, St. Joseph, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Micheal D. Davis, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, $250
Quenton J. Manship, Barnard, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Stormi M. Robinson, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Justin J. Brodrick, Skidmore, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
John E. Acosta, Warrensburg, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Katherine R. Cordova, Platte City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
William M. Krump, Kansas City, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Savannah R. Hansen, Hopkins, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Richard W. Wiseman, Independence, Operate motor vehicle with front/rear bumper(s) raised above maximum bumper height, $300
Kiya G. Stayton, Dearborn, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Jose G. Chavez, Dallas, Texas, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, Failure to appear, warrant issued
Rowan A. Reynolds, Buckner, Operate motor vehicle with front/rear bumper(s) raised above maximum bumper height, $300
Padrick T. D. Wennihan, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Kory L. Stuart, Maryville, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $300
Austin M. King, Easton, Seat belt violation, $10
Khalid Hamdouni, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Hannah L. Scarbrough, Kansas City, Failure to register motor vehicle, $50.50
Ethan M. Gray, Raymore, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $159
Anthony S. Daleske, Redding, Iowa. Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Oak M. Steffey, Maryville, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Vada M. Thomas, Kansas City, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Micaela A. Dea, St. Joseph, Speeding, 11-15 mph over, $70.50
Kiersten C. McWiliams, St. Joseph, Operate motor vehicle without properly equipped bumpers, $234
Jared N. Carter, Clearfield, Iowa, Speeding, 20-25 mph over, $155.50
Kaylynn L. Dahl, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Jordan E. Brady, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Dakota L. Wray, Maryville, Operate a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, involving an accident, Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, first offense, Suspended imposition of sentence, six months supervised probation
Rigoberto C. Valencia, Maryville, Driving while revoked, suspended, first offense, $200; Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
Darin J. Sunderman, Maryville, Seat belt violation, $10
Jerry W. Swinney III, Amazonia, Fail to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection, so close to cause hazard, $60.50
Terri S. Harmon, St. Joseph, Speeding, 6-10 mph over, $60.50
January 21
Judge Robert Rice
David A. Bayer, St. Joseph, Operate vehicle on highway without a valid license, first offense, $1; Speeding, 16-19 mph over, three days county jail