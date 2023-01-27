LAND TRANSFERS
January 3, 2023
LAND TRANSFERS
January 3, 2023
ESB Farms LLC, Ronald L. Balle, Bonnie Scott, Connie Eidenmiller to Jonathan and Bonnie Scott Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Sec 23-65-38
ESB Farms LLC, Ronald L. Balle, Bonnie Scott, Connie Eidenmiller to Ronald L. and Angela G. Balle Revocable Inter Vivos Trust – Sec 23 and 26-65-38
ESB Farms LLC, Ronald L. Balle, Bonnie Scott, Connie Eidenmiller to Kenneth L. Eidenmiller, Connie S. and Kenneth L. Eidenmiller, Trustees – Sec 24-65-38Steve C. and Cindy Mickelson to Curt and Julie Tobin – Com SW Cor Sec 29-64-35
Thomas M. and Brenda L. Kirchhamer, Brenda Rice to Thomas M. Kirchhamer – Lot 8 and S1/2 Lot 7 Blk 4 Downing Place Addition to Skidmore
Eldon E. and Loretta P. Hart Revocable Trust, Gary Dean Hart, Trustee to Jay Lynn Hart – Sec 6-66-33 and Sec 20-66-33Eldon E. and Loretta P. Hart Revocable Trust, Gary Dean Hart, Trustee to Hart Brothers Farm – NE and N1/2 SE Sec 9-66-33
Eldon E. and Loretta P. Hart Revocable Trust, Gary Dean Hart, Trustee to Jgary Dean and Amber Lynn Hart Revocable Living Trust – See Record
January 5, 2023
Kelley Farm Revocable Trust, Joyce Elaine Kelley, Trustee to Kelley Family Revocable Trust – SW Sec 15-62-36
