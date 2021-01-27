LAND TRANSFERS
January 13, 2021
Lyle Blanchard to Bradley and Catherine Kassube – E1/2 Ne1/4 NE1/4 and SW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 and Se1/4 NE1/4 Sec 3-66-36
Francis E. Donovan to Michael A. and Abby Schreck – Lot 4 Macarthur Park Plat 1
January 14, 2021
Jared Vickroy to Heather J. Horn – Portion of Unnumbered Blk Original Town of Maryville
Mary Anne and Richard E. Rogers, Mary Anne Miller to Richard E. and Mary Anne Rogers – Lots 1, 2 Blk 14 MW Charles First Addition to the City of Maryville
Marilyn G. Gillenwater to Shawn P. Beck – Com. E1/4 Cor Sec 23-62-35… See Record
Taylor A. and Drew M. Bruner, Taylor A. Blevins to Madeline Rose Lance – Lot 2 Blk 5 MG Roseberry’s Addition to Maryville
William and Amanda Twaddle to Drew Michael and Taylor Ann Bruner – Com W1/4 Cor Sec 20-64-35
January 15, 2021
Leonard and Tammy Richardson to C&B Express of Lincolnton, Inc. – Lots 1, 2, 3, 4 Blk 3 and Lots 5, 6 Blk 4 of Skidmore’s Eleventh Addition to Skidmore
Teresa and Donald Fast Jr., Teresa and Donald Fast Jr Family Trust to Kelli and Curtis Hagey – Com NE Cor Sec 1-66-37…See Record
David Glidden to Hailee Beemer – Lot 1 Blue Grass Hills
C.R.K.M, LLC, Carson and Renee Riedel, Kenneth F. and Marleen M. Carmichael to Sgt. Properties LLC – Part of Lot 10, 11 Western Boundary Original town of Maryville
Kenneth Allen and Lori Ann Eck to Daryl Jo Wilmes – S 46 2/3 Acres E1/2 NW1/4 and S23 1/3 Acres W1/2 W1/2 NE1/4 Sec 6-62-35…See Record
January 19, 2021
John B. and Deborah K. Sportsman to Gage Hayes – Lot 4 Blk 4 William B. Jones Addition to Maryville
Benjamin A. T. Runge and Megan L. Deshon-Runge to Trevor and Kennedy Sportsman – Lot 7 Countryside View
Javin W. and Brittany Spire to Harold Spire – Lots 1, 2 Blk 1 MW Charles First Addition to the City of Maryville
January 20, 2021
Spurns Development LLC, Danny Burns to Michael D. and Andrea L. Cunningham – Lot 14 Scout Ridge Estates Amended Plat No 1
Harry and Carlotta Demott, Clarence and Vicki Heideman to Dustin Wiley – Lot 4 and W 6 Ft. Lot 5 Blk 15 Original Town of Pickering
Brandon and Jennifer Golden to Doug M. Hummer – NE1/4 and E1/2 NW1/4 and NE1/4 SW1/4 Sec 17-66-33
Boyer Crane & Hoist Co. to John Mark and Ruth Jeaneen Boyer – Com SE Cor Sec 23-63-35 ..See Record