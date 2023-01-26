COMMISSION MINUTES
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Tuesday, January 17.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included:
• Requisitions and approvals: Invoice to NWMO Regional Council of Governments for the Jail Improvement Grant through Department of Public Safety (ARPA); Sick leave donation from one employee to another. Sheriff to Delbert’s Garage for auto maintenance/repair.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff Inmate Report (December 2022); American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) request from Judge Corey Herron (Treatment Court); Letter on personnel changes from both the Assessor and Prosecuting Attorney; County Commission Association Meeting (CCAM) vendor invite (McClure); Make It Maryville invite; Courtesy Copy of 2023 Boundary & Annexation Survey.
• The commission reviewed the budget distribution from the Senior Citizens Services fund. Reviewed the NWMO Child Support contract delivered by Tara Cluck on January 13, 2023. Discussed various revenues and expenses of different funds.
• Judge Robert Rice and Megan Jennings from Mosaic Health Care, gave updates on the Mental Health Board. The board will be working in partnership with Mosaic and a University of Missouri Kansas City (UMKC) grant on connecting rural environments. The board is looking to implement TeleHealth in the school systems.
• The 911 Oversight Board held their board meeting during the commission’s session time. Oversight Board members present were Walker, Burns, Walk, Nodaway County Commission; Jared McQueen, Nodaway County Ambulance District; Ben Lipiec and Dannen Merrill, Maryville City Council. Also present: Director Ron Christian, and Lt. Mike Stolte, Maryville Police; Northwest Regional Communications, Jessica Rickabaugh, dispatch supervisor and Stacey Rucker, assistant supervisor/trainer,; Greg McDanel, City of Maryville Manager; Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer; and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader. The meeting was called to order at 9:04 a.m. and adjourned at 9:35 a.m. There was not another meeting scheduled.
• Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, stopped in to have the commission sign off on the bridge bids for BRO-R074(64) on Bridge #0295003.
• The commission spoke with Amy Dowis, NWMO Regional Council of Governments about next steps on the TAP grant. A call was also made to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates. Macias plans to come in on Thursday to visit with the commission.
• Jim Jacoby, Adam Summers and Ben Blackford met with the commission to present the budget request for NWMO Enterprise Facilitation.
• The commissioners discussed moving office furniture back into the prosecuting attorney’s office on Wednesday as well as have the Road and Bridge crew set up shelving in the Administration Center storage room.
• Reviewed American Rescue Plan Act expended funds and discussed earmarked funds. Jenkins will update the spreadsheet she has been keeping of funds expended.
The Nodaway County Commission met in regular session Thursday, January 19.
In attendance were Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker, North District Commissioner Chris Burns, South District Commissioner Scott Walk and County Clerk Melinda Patton.
Business before the governing board included: Letters reviewed and signed to reinstate Patton as Program Administrator for E-Verify and Applicant Information. Reviewed and signed the Donee Authorization form. Invoice to Great River Engineering for services on BRO-R074(63) – Bridge #0228013. Invoice to Perfection Painting, LLC. Road and Bridge to Jack Horner’s for signage; to Brian Engle for reimbursement of equipment; to Gray Oil for diesel.
• The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2023 Boundary & Annexation Survey (BAS)
• A Public Hearing was held for General Obligation Bonds in Independence and White Cloud Townships. Documents were signed by the commission and the clerk and returned to Anderson, Sundell and Skinner.
• Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, updated the commissioners on the shelf storage room project. Old shelving was moved, new shelves put together and placed in the room. The commission looked over the shelving project and looked at items for a possible surplus auction. A call was made to Andy Abbott at MTE to verify shelves had been received and paid for and to discuss the purchase of the ladder. Also spoke with Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, about coming over to the Administration Center sometime in the next week to look over the storage room. An employee reported a loose piece of molding on the stair riser in the northeast stairwell of the Administration Center.
• A discussion was held regarding the verbal request by Judge Robert Rice for additional ARPA funds for the NWMO Mental Health Board. A message was left for Megan Jennings from Mosaic Health Care.
• Took a call from Mosaic Medical Center lab regarding a question on an applicant for employment drug test.
• Abbott from MTE discussed rough pricing on firewalls and monitoring of computers in the Administration Center and sheriff’s department. Wilson asked for an additional line item under the circuit clerk’s budget for Language Line Interpreter services. This would be reimbursed by the state.
• Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, met with the commission to review the process for the BRO-R074(63) bridge. A letter was reviewed and signed to be submitted to MoDOT.
• A call was put in to Amy Dowis with Northwest Mo. Regional Council of Governments, to discuss the Reconnecting Communities Grants for the bridges and RAISE grant application dates.
• Andy Macias, Jose Rodriguez and Larry Jacobson of Snyder & Associates, met with the commission to discuss the TAP Grant - ADA ramp project at the courthouse. An environmental will need to be completed. A temporary ramp will need to be constructed at the West side of the building. Macias will have budget numbers for design and engineering by Tuesday morning.
• An email was sent to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, regarding the sales tax passed in 2014.